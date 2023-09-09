There hasn’t been much celebrating after Meadowbrook High School football games the past few years unless you happened to be one of the Monarchs’ opponents.

Times have changed.

Man, have they changed.

In the wake of their bend-but-not-break 19-14 victory over the determined, gutsy J.R. Tucker Tigers Friday night at Fred W. Wells Stadium, first-year coach Billy Rudd’s guys assembled in the south end zone, whooped and hollered in sheer jubilation, doused each other with water bottles, high-fived, rocked and rolled to the syncopated beat of their band exiting the field, then knelt to receive the praise and absorb the wisdom of several members of their coaching staff.

“It’s a great feeling,” said Rudd, who was hired in the off-season to perform the Sisyphean task of rebuilding a team that had won only one game since 2017. “I’ve got a group of seniors who’ve been through the mud with this program since Day One. They hadn’t had success, but we do have special players here. We just have to put it together.

“My goal is to be as positive as possible. Our guys need to see the light at the end of the tunnel. For these guys to have this feeling…that’s why we coach.

“To see the joy on these young men’s faces after the blood, sweat, and tears they put in, to see it come to fruition…that makes my whole day.”

The Monarchs (2-1) stopped Tucker (0-2) on downs on its opening drive, then seemed to establish control when Donovan Jefferson raced 70 yards off the right side for a touchdown and Esis Blackbourne kicked the point-after to give them a 7-0 lead at 7:22 of the first quarter.

“Hit the 2-hole, then got upfield,” said Jefferson, a 5-10, 185-pound senior who rushed 13 times for 186 yards. “Shout-out to my O-Line. They opened the hole right up for me. Straight shot down the field for the touchdown.”

The promise of that auspicious beginning was short-lived.

In the first half, the Monarchs ran just 10 plays for 88 yards. Tucker, with quarterback Chase Roberts directing the show, ran 38 plays and amassed 202 yards: 46 by land and 166 by air.

Roberts, a 6-0, 185-pound junior whose final ledger read 26-for-42 for 270 yards, engineered a well-designed, well-executed 10-play, 74-yard drive that included a 32-yard completion to Chris Hopp and a 23-yard catch-and-run to Jaiden Blue and ended with Roberts scoring from a yard out and Tommy Brown adding the extra point 2:17 before halftime.

“We got a little bit cocky when we busted that first play,” Rudd said. “They started bringing the house, and we had to make some adjustments up front. We had to go back to the roots. Once we did, we were able to open things up.”

The Monarchs scored twice in the third quarter.

On the first play after Cory Elliot recovered a fumble on the Tucker 15, quarterback Tye Morris, flushed from the pocket as he rolled left, reversed field and outraced the pursuit to the end zone.

The Tigers’ next series ended with the second of free safety Kristopher Coleman’s three interceptions.

“Our coaches get us ready every week for this type of moment,” said Coleman. “I feel like I have great ball skills. Anything you put up near me is mine.”

A personal foul gave Meadowbrook the ball on its 7 after Coleman’s pick, but the Monarchs needed just two plays, Jefferson’s 60-yard trap over the right side and 33-yard blast off the left side for the touchdown, to go up 19-7 at 3:04 of the third quarter.

Coleman’s first interception in the back-right corner of the end zone ended a second-quarter Tucker drive that reached the Monarchs’ 11. His third, which came a series after Roberts hit Victor Ta for a 24-yard TD 7:52 from the end, preserved the visitors’ now-tenuous advantage.

“We have that determination, that drive to keep pushing,” said Disaiah McDaniel, a 5-10, 190-pound senior running back/linebacker. “We’ve let it be known that this year, we’re going to take control of the team and strive for greatness, no matter what.

“Our coaching staff has come out with this confidence, this swagger. That means something to us. We expect nothing less than greatness now.”

That said, the Tigers weren’t finished.

With 1:30 remaining, Wayne Shackleford recovered a fumble on the Tucker 43 giving Roberts and crew a chance to create magic.

Alas, as they operated with no timeouts remaining, the Monarchs’ fly-to-the-ball defense held fast, and the Rudd’s crew took over on downs and ran out the clock.

“It was a battle of attrition,” Rudd said. “The heat got to us quick. We had kids cramping. We had kids gasping.

“It was just more of find-that-energy. These are the type of games we really like to be in. These are the type of games you want to be in because it’s time to make a play, and every play counts.”

Meadowbrook 7 0 12 0 – 19

J.R. Tucker 0 7 0 7 – 14

MBK – Jefferson 70 run (Blackbourne kick)

JRT – Roberts 1 run (Brown kick)

MBK – Morris 15 run (pass failed)

MBK – Jefferson 33 run (run failed)

JRT – Ta 24 pass from Roberts (Brown kick)

RUSHING

MBK – Jefferson 13 carries, 186 yards, Morris 2-28, McDaniel 6-24.

JRT –Graham 10-28, Patrick4-32, Roberts 4-9, Hopp 1-4, Campbell 1-3, Johnson 1-1, Cornwell 1-0, DeBraux 1-minus 3.

PASSING

MBK – Morris 6 completions, 8 attempts, 0 interceptions, 38 yards.

JRT – Roberts 26-42-3-270

RECEIVING

MBK –McDaniel 4 receptions, 21 yards, Broadie 1-12, Jefferson 1-5.

JRT – Blue 6-97, Douglas 8-64, Hopp 2-46, Ta 2-33, Graham 1-11, Birch 1-6, Patrick 1-4, DeBraux 1-4, Johnson 2-3, Rai 2-2.

