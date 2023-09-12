Huguenot's Wright sets area passing TDs record. Benedictine, Douglas Freeman and Trinity Episcopal roll to blowout wins. Hopewell wins a clash of Class 3 powers, Manchester's backfield runs rampant in shootout victory over Powhatan. And our top team suffers its first loss since the 2021 postseason in Week 3 of the 2023 high school football season around Metro Richmond.

Here's a look at the new Times-Dispatch Top 10 as attention turns to Week 4, plus a rundown of Monday's action after a handful of postponements last week.

T-D Top 10 for Week 4

Ranking. Team (Record, previous ranking)

1. Highland Springs (2-1, 1)

2. Dinwiddie (2-1, 2)

3. Manchester (1-1, 4)

4. Thomas Dale (2-0, 3)

5. Trinity Episcopal (1-1, 5)

6. Benedictine (2-0, 6)

7. Varina (1-1, 7)

8. Douglas Freeman (3-0, 8)

9. Hopewell (2-0, 10)

10. L.C. Bird (2-1, 9)

Also receiving votes: Hanover (2-0), Glen Allen (3-0), Mills Godwin (3-0), Midlothian (3-0), Hermitage (1-1)

Overview

Rashaad Lewis carried 24 times for 157 yards and had a pick-6 to continue his standout start to the season as No. 10 L.C. Bird topped Monacan 20-6.

No. 9 Hopewell prevailed over Lake Taylor 42-25 in a clash of Class 3 powers behind two rushing touchdowns apiece and strong play at linebacker from Kesean Henderson and Cam Hunt.

Douglas Freeman controlled the trenches in a 33-13 win over Mechanicsville, as the No. 8 Mavericks rushed for 350 yards while holding the Mustangs to 73.

No. 7 Varina and star sophomores JaySean Richardson and DeMari Carter stayed put after their scheduled game at Hermitage was rained out.

Codey Shelton threw touchdown passes to Riley Roarty, Luca Puccinelli and Roddrey McWilliams as No. 6 Benedictine rolled to its second blowout win.

Trinity Episcopal QB Taegan Logan and his receiving corps put on a clinic with six first-half touchdown connections through the air, as the No. 5 Titans routed Fork Union 42-0 in a game that was called at halftime due to weather.

Quarterback Ethan Minter and No. 4 Thomas Dale were idle ahead of a marquee clash with unbeaten Glen Allen this week.

Running backs Devin Bryant and Corey Holland combined for 232 rushing yards and six touchdowns as No. 3 Manchester won a shootout against Powhatan, 54-28.

Reigning co-All-Metro player of the year Harry Dalton and No. 2 Dinwiddie were on bye as they prepare to host Norfolk power Maury this Friday. The Commodores are coming off a 23-14 home win over No. 1 Highland Springs, which suffered its first loss since the 2021 postseason in a rematch of last year’s Class 5 state championship, which the Springers won 33-19.

Among those teams on the cusp of the Top 10 which received votes this week are a handful of unbeaten programs preparing for tough tests in Week 4.

Hanover quarterback Nolan Crist and 804 Varsity player of the week Malachi Madden will look to continue their strong start to the year when they host coach Earl Kinney and quarterback Daniel Viener's Mills Godwin squad.

Led by running back Dallas Chavis, those unbeaten Jaguars have a big chance to prove they're top contenders as they head out to Chesterfield to take on the Knights.

And Midlothian shutout Cosby 16-0 to keep its record unblemished as the Trojans prepare to host the Lancers in a marquee Dominion District showdown at Poates Stadium.

Zach's Top 10 vote

1. Highland Springs

2. Dinwiddie

3. Manchester

4. Trinity Episcopal

5. Thomas Dale

6. Benedictine

7. Varina

8. Douglas Freeman

9. Hopewell

10. L.C. Bird

Monday's local games

Huguenot 75, Clover Hill 6: After a string of postponements and an early bye week, Charles Scott's Falcons finally had liftoff in a blowout season-opening home win over the Cavaliers (0-2) behind a Richmond-area record seven passing touchdowns from quarterback Jason Wright.

Wright completed 11 of 14 pass attempts for 266 yards and seven TDs while adding six carries for 60 yards and another two house calls on the ground.

The previous Richmond-area record for passing touchdowns in a game was six, a mark shared by nine players and most recently reached by Trinity Episcopal's Taegan Logan on Saturday. The Falcons' 75 points is also a school record for a program that began competition in 1960.

Iveon Lewis was Wright's primary target, he hauled in five catches for 135 yards and four TDs. Derrick Carter caught two balls for 65 yards and a TD, and Pierre Edmonds had three receptions for 54 yards and a TD.

Michael Dabney Jr. carried seven times for 80 yards, and Markel Dabney rushed four times for 56 yards and a touchdown.

Matoaca 39, Henrico 22: Dillon Newton-Short found the end zone four times to lead homestanding Matoaca (1-1) to victory in a battle of the Warriors against Henrico (0-2).

After the visiting Warriors took an early lead on a 10-yard rushing TD by Darren Williams, Newton-Short connected with quarterback Ryley Justus for a 7-yrd score to knot things up at 7-7.

A Henrico safety gave the visitors back the lead toward the end of the first period. Then a 20-yard Bryce Yates rushing score put Matoaca up 14-9 headed into halftime.

A 4-yard Newton-Short rushing TD made it 21-9 before things got crazy in the fourth quarter. Henrico's Isaiah Dawkins returned a fumble 58 yards to the end zone to make it 21-15. Then four passing touchdowns, three by Matoaca and one by Henrico, closed out the game, with Newton-Short adding TDs from Justus of 28 and 30 yards.

Newton-Short finished with six receptions for 97 yards and three touchdowns while carrying once for the 4-yard score. Yates hauled in eight passes for 70 yards. Caljuan Tucker paced Matoaca defensively with 5 1/2 tackles.

For Henrico, Savion Edwards caught a 47-yard touchdown pass from Lavell Winston. Aamir Reilly led the visiting Warriors defensively with 6 1/2 tackles.

Thomas Jefferson 54, Amelia County 12: Dashawn Stovall and Ty-Keycee Parker had two touchdown carries apiece, Malik Porter contributed in all three phases and Rashaud Cherry tossed a pair of TD passes as their Vikings (2-0) rolled to victory on the road in a game that was postponed from Friday.

Stovall carried eight times for 67 yards, Parker 16 times for 77 yards behind Teejay's imposing offensive line. Cherry completed 12 of 19 pass attempts for 170 yards. Porter was all over the field, he had four tackles, an interception, a 54-yard punt return touchdown, a 19-yard TD reception and recovered a fumble in the end zone for a score.

Orange County 20, Goochland (0-3) 0

Petersburg (2-1) 12, Southampton 7

This week's local schedule

THURSDAY, SEPTEMBER 14

Collegiate at Douglas Freeman, 7

Lake Taylor at St. Christopher's, 7

New Kent at Grafton, 7

FRIDAY, SEPTEMBER 15

Trinity Episcopal at St. Mary's Ryken, 7

I.C. Norcom at Highland Springs, 7

Deep Run at Meadowbrook, 7

Glen Allen at Thomas Dale, 7

Cosby at Monacan, 7

Manchester at Midlothian, 7

Massaponax at Matoaca, 7

Hermitage at Patrick Henry , 7

J.R. Tucker at Henrico, 7

Mills Godwin at Hanover, 7

L.C. Bird at Clover Hill, 7

James River at Powhatan, 7

Atlee at Spotsylvania, 7

Maury at Dinwiddie, 7

Richmond City at Huguenot, 7

Colonial Heights at Southampton, 7

Hopewell at Churchland, 7

Goochland at Armstrong, 7

Thomas Jefferson at Greensville, 7

John Marshall at West Point, 7

Caroline at King William, 7

SATURDAY, SEPTEMBER 16

Benedictine at Flint Hill (Oakton), 1

