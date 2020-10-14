 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Midlothian's Grizzard to play softball at Louisville; TJ’s Stewart going to Howard for football
0 comments

Midlothian's Grizzard to play softball at Louisville; TJ’s Stewart going to Howard for football

{{featured_button_text}}
804Varsity logo

Midlothian softball coach Adam Layton expected his team to be a force last season before games were canceled because of the coronavirus pandemic. Key players return, so assuming there is a season in the spring it’s reasonable to assume the Trojans will be in a similar position.

Junior pitcher Cassie Grizzard recently committed to Louisville. Senior shortstop Abbie Campbell has committed to James Madison, and senior center fielder Amanda Lanyon is headed to Randolph-Macon.

Grizzard, a left-hander, yielded one hit and did not allow an earned run in 13 2/3 innings as a freshman. She struck out 29 and walked three.

“Cassie is a leader in all aspects of the word,” Layton said. “She was named a captain [last year] as a sophomore. Cassie is a phenomenal competitor in the circle and an even better teammate. She makes those around her better.”

In a football commitment, Jamel Stewart, a 6-foot-2, 230-pound defensive lineman who moved to Thomas Jefferson from John Marshall in a rezoning, is going to Howard, TJ coach P.J. Adams said.

“He’s a very good athlete, kind of growing into a [defensive] end body type,” Adams said. “I think he’ll help us out tremendously this year.”

tpearrell@timesdispatch.com

(804) 649-6965

Twitter: @timpearrelltd

0 comments

Tags

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News