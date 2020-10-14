Midlothian's Grizzard to play softball at Louisville; TJ’s Stewart going to Howard for football

Midlothian softball coach Adam Layton expected his team to be a force last season before games were canceled because of the coronavirus pandemic. Key players return, so assuming there is a season in the spring it’s reasonable to assume the Trojans will be in a similar position.

Junior pitcher Cassie Grizzard recently committed to Louisville. Senior shortstop Abbie Campbell has committed to James Madison, and senior center fielder Amanda Lanyon is headed to Randolph-Macon.

Grizzard, a left-hander, yielded one hit and did not allow an earned run in 13 2/3 innings as a freshman. She struck out 29 and walked three.

“Cassie is a leader in all aspects of the word,” Layton said. “She was named a captain [last year] as a sophomore. Cassie is a phenomenal competitor in the circle and an even better teammate. She makes those around her better.”

In a football commitment, Jamel Stewart, a 6-foot-2, 230-pound defensive lineman who moved to Thomas Jefferson from John Marshall in a rezoning, is going to Howard, TJ coach P.J. Adams said.

“He’s a very good athlete, kind of growing into a [defensive] end body type,” Adams said. “I think he’ll help us out tremendously this year.”