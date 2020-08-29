Petersburg quarterback Meziah Scott commits to Western Carolina

Meziah Scott, a three-year starting quarterback at Petersburg, committed to Western Carolina on Saturday.

Scott (6-foot, 203 pounds), who holds the school's career passing record with 5,034 yards, also had offers from Norfolk State and Georgetown.

The day Western Carolina offered, its coaches said they would build a good relationship with the young quarterback. And as time went on, they stayed true to their promise, Scott said. He spoke with the coaches almost every day, got to know them and enjoyed a fun recruiting experience.

Because Scott wasn't allowed to meet with the coaches in person because of the pandemic, he drove to campus and gave himself a tour. It had a pretty view. It wasn't too big, and it wasn't too small.

"I could picture myself there," he said.

Located in Cullowhee, N.C., Western Carolina is a member of the Southern Conference in Division I Football Championship Subdivision.

There are no home games Scott can attend in person – Western Carolina will play just two road games in November this fall – so he watched an entire game against Mercer online to get a sense of the offense and watch the opponents.