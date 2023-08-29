High school football top 10 rankings: Week two 2023 🏈

Times-Dispatch Top 10 for week two of the 2023 season

Ranking. Team (Record, previous ranking)

1. Highland Springs (1-0, 1)

2. Dinwiddie (1-1, 2)

3. Manchester (0-0, 3)

4. Trinity Episcopal (0-0, 4)

5. Thomas Dale (1-0, 5)

6. Varina (1-0, 6)

7. L.C. Bird (1-0, 7)

8. Douglas Freeman (1-0, 8)

9. Hermitage (0-1, 10)

10. Matoaca (0-0, 9)

In the hunt: Hanover (0-0), Hopewell (0-0), Benedictine (0-0), St. Christopher’s (0-0)

Overview

No. 10 Matoaca and four-star defensive end Caleb Williams begin their season Thursday at home against Warhill (1-0). No. 9 Hermitage jumps up a spot over the Warriors after an impressive showing in a 39-25 loss to 757 power Oscar Smith.

Top sophomore recruit Andre Clarke Jr. caught two touchdown passes, and quarterback Ben Yeanay and running back Earlonte Winston added long TD runs for the Panthers.

Cole Chizuk had himself a career night, hauling in seven catches for 164 yards and four touchdowns in No. 8 Douglas Freeman’s 45-0 win over Atlee.

The patented ground game for No. 7 L.C. Bird doesn’t appear to have skipped a beat, as backs Rashaad Lewis and Sir-Paul Cheeks rumbled for three touchdowns apiece in the Skyhawks 45-12 victory over James River.

The Varina defense was perhaps the area’s most impressive unit collectively in Week One, as the No. 6 Blue Devils traveled to Indian River and posted a shutout. Receiver DaMari Carter hauled in a handful of acrobatic catches from quarterback Linwood Johnson, including a back-corner touchdown grab in a 13-0 Varina win over the Braves.

No. 5 Thomas Dale blanked Cosby 35-0 behind a standout all-around performance by two-way athlete Shamari Earls and two TD receptions from receiver Jacob Seaborn.

No. 4 Trinity Episcopal and No. 3 Manchester kickoff their seasons on Saturday at Archbishop Hoban and on Friday at Highland Springs, respectively.

No. 2 Dinwiddie rolled past George Washington-Danville 52-7 behind three passing and one rushing touchdown from quarterback and reigning co-All-Metro player of the year Harry Dalton.

And those top-ranked Springers earned a hard-fought road victory in Florida over coach Loren Johnson’s alma mater Miramar, as sophomore back Eric Byrd ripped off 108 yards and two TDs on just eight carries in a 20-14 victory over the Patriots.

A host of squads on the periphery of the Top 10 -- Hanover, Hopewell, Benedictine and St. Christopher's -- kickoff this week.

Want to share your take on our rankings? Fill out the poll below to submit your own Top 10 and thoughts on the area hierarchy for a chance to be included in our voters and or game picks this season.

This week's schedule

THURSDAY, AUGUST 31

Meadowbrook at Thomas Jefferson, 4

Benedictine at Western Branch, 6

L.C. Bird at Thomas Dale, 7

Warhill at Matoaca, 7

Midlothian at Prince George, 7

James River at Douglas Freeman, 7

Hermitage at Henrico, 7

Mills Godwin at Patrick Henry (Ashland), 7

Monacan at Hanover, 7

Mechanicsville at Powhatan, 7

Freedom (Woodbridge) at Varina, 7

New Kent at Colonial Heights, 7

Mecklenburg County at Hopewell, 7

FRIDAY, SEPTEMBER 1

Collegiate at Goochland, 7

St. Christopher's at Lafayette, 7

Manchester at Highland Springs, 7

Atlee at Deep Run, 7

Glen Allen at Massaponax, 7

Armstrong at Petersburg, 7

King William at Clark County, 7

Dinwiddie at North Stafford, 7:30

SATURDAY, SEPTEMBER 2

Richmond City at John Marshall, 1

Trinity Episcopal at Archbishop Hoban (Ohio), 7:30