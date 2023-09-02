High school 🏈 Week 2 roundup: St. Christopher's, Glen Allen notch impressive road wins

High school football Week 2 roundup: Saints notch impressive road victory. Springers top Lancers in instant classic. Cougars rout Bulldogs. Jaguars down Panthers. Cadets thump Bruins. Eagles shock Patriots in OT. Knights, Vikings, Mavericks, Hawks, Colonials, Indians, Generals, Blue Devils all win big.

Friday's local games

No. 1 Highland Springs 41, No. 3 Manchester 35

Collegiate 41, Goochland 0

St. Christopher's 16, Lafayette 14: Michael Farley carried nine times for 121 yards and a touchdown, Kahlil Nash completed 9 of 13 pass attempts for 119 yards and a TD to Jacob Zollar, and their Saints (1-0) notched an impressive road win over the Rams.

St. Chris jumped out to a 6-0 lead in the first quarter on an 80-yard race to the end zone by Farley. Zollar's TD reception, a 60-yard connection with Nash, came late in the second quarter. And Jack Slokker kicked a 22-yard field goal just before halftime to put the visitors up 16-6 at the break, and the Saints' defense took care of things from there in the second half.

Zollar finished with two catches for 58 yards, while Bryce Neely hauled in a team-high five receptions for 37 yards.

Defensively for St. Chris, Addison Gosline was all over the field, finishing with a team-high 11 tackles (nine solo, three for losses), a sack and a forced fumble. Zollar had eight tackles, one for a loss, and forced a fumble. Virginia recruit Henry Omohundro was in on nine tackles and recovered a fumble.

Walker Turley was in on six tackles, two for losses, and added a sack and two forced fumbles as the Saints forced five turnovers, with Jack Hall adding an interception.

Glen Allen 10, Massaponax 7

Armstrong 21, Petersburg 8

Clarke County 34, King William 6

Saturday's local games

Richmond City at John Marshall, 1

No. 4 Trinity Episcopal at Archbishop Hoban (Ohio), 7:30

Thursday's local games

No. 5 Thomas Dale 17, No. 7 L.C. Bird 0

Thomas Jefferson 32, Meadowbrook 7

Benedictine 31, Western Branch 13: Facing a monumental road test to open their season at the reigning VHSL Region 6A champion Bruins, the Cadets (1-0) put the 804 on notice with a resounding win in Chesapeake.

Mills Godwin 14, Patrick Henry 13 (OT): The Eagles (2-0) earned a hard-fought win over the Patriots (0-2) in a tough road environment on a blocked extra-point attempt in overtime by Carson Smith, who finished with seven tackles.

After a scoreless first half, PH's Avery Curtis opened the scoring in the third quarter on a 49-yard touchdown run to put the home team up 7-0. But Godwin answered a few minutes later when QB Daniel Viener plunged in from 2 yards out to knot things up.

After a scoreless fourth quarter, the game went to overtime, where Viener carried in from 3 yards out, and Dominic Williams nailed his second PAT for 14-7. The Patriots answered on a 9-yard passing TD from Jabari Anderson to Devin Roose, but Smith and Co. broke through the PH line on the extra point to win a nail-biter in Ashland.

Viener carried 11 times for 30 yards and two touchdowns while completing 4 of 14 pass attempts for 63 yards. Hank Piersol caught three passes for 50 yards. Defensively, Tristan Ginn led the way with 10 tackles, three for losses and a forced fumble.

Roman Parham added seven tackles and a forced fumble. Tucker Washburn, Jackson Eakes and Myles Berry had a fumble recovery apiece. Eakes added seven tackles and an interception, while Berry had seven tackles and a pair of pass breakups.

Godwin last started a season 2-0 in 2007.

Freedom 35, No. 6 Varina 27: Naseer Smith's touchdown catch with 31 seconds to play capped a furious Blue Devils comeback, but Varina (1-1) fell just short of a huge victory against visiting Freedom (2-0; Woodbridge), the reigning Class 6 state champions.

Were it not for a couple goal-line interceptions by Eagles DB and receiver EJ Reid, Varina might have come all the way back from a 27-0, second-quarter hole. Blue Devils QB Linwood Johnson carried in from 2 yards out a few minutes before halftime to get the home team on the board at James E. Dawkins Stadium.

A pick-6 by Elijah Brown trimmed the deficit to 27-14 in the third period. Reid caught his second TD of the night to put Freedom up 35-14 with 11:54 left to play.

Then the Blue Devils made things interesting in the fourth when a DaMari Carter pick-6 made it 35-21 with 7:21 left to go But Smith's TD catch came with too little time on the clock for Varina to complete the comeback.

No. 8 Douglas Freeman 36, James River 6: Butter Stephenson melted away would-be tacklers with seven carries for 95 yards and two touchdowns, Jadyn Reece threw TD passes to Jake Lohmann and Jack Richter, and the Mavericks (2-0) defeated the visiting Rapids.

James River (0-2) jumped out to a 6-0 lead in the first quarter after a 3-yard TD run. But it was all Mavericks from there, as Kyle Bitsko nailed a 22-yard field goal to halve the deficit in the first period.

Lohmann, who finished with four grabs for 54 yards, caught a 16-yard TD from Reece in the second quarter to give Freeman its first lead. Reece finished 11-of-18 for 110 yards.

A 23-yard pick-6 by Cooper Speidell put the home team up 16-6 in the third period. And Reece connected with Richter in the fourth before Stephenson's TD runs of 33 and 18 yards put the outcome to rest. Last week's 804 Varsity player of the week Cole Chizuk had an interception and caught three passes for 22 yards.

Warhill 21, No. 10 Matoaca 7: Dillon Newton-Short caught an 11-yard touchdown pass from Ryley Justus, but the homestanding Warriors (0-1) fell to a strong Lions outfit.

Matoaca accumulated 168 yards through the air and 68 on the ground, but turned the ball over four times (three interceptions, one fumble) while Warhill exhibited a balanced attack with 132 rushing yards and 126 passing.

The Lions went up 14-0 in the second quarter when Ron Foskett caught a 29-yard TD from Ashton Gardner, then Gardner plunged into the end zone from 4 yards out. Gardner added a 34-yard TD connection with Taylen Eady in the third quarter.

Trevion Mills carried 17 times for 94 yards for the Warriors. Justus completed 13 of 33 attempts for 168 yards. Newton-Short hauled in four catches for 55 yards, and Bryce Yates had three receptions for 65 yards. Defensive end and highly-rated recruit Caleb Williams led the way with 8 1/2 tackles.

Midlothian 27, Prince George 13: Quarterback Chase Chambers completed 12 of 20 pass attempts for 179 yards and touchdowns to Drew Kleski and Dominic Lawton as their Trojans (2-0) earned a road win over the Royals (0-2).

DK Chapman Jr. spearheaded the Trojans attack on the ground, he finished with 109 yards and a TD on 22 totes. Brandon Ross was all over the field defensively for Midlo, he had six solo tackles including two for losses and a sack, plus eight assists.

Midlo jumped out to a 6-0 lead in the first quarter on a 17-yard touchdown connection from Chambers to Kleski, who finished with three catches for 52 yards. Chapman scored from 4 yards out, and Harris Mischke kicked a 33-yard field goal to put the visitors up 16-7 at intermission.

Lawton hauled in a 40-yard TD from Chambers in the third period, and Mischke added a 35-yard field goal in the fourth. Bryce Sowers was another focal point for the Trojans offensively, he caught four passes for 41 yards and rushed five times for 39 yards.

Powhatan 43, Mechanicsville 23: Grayson Palmore carried nine times for 44 yards and two touchdowns, Matt Layman completed 10 of 16 pass attempts for 199 yards and TDs to Jayshaun Morris and Omaree Morris, and the Indians (1-0) earned a road win over the Mustangs (1-1).

A Mechanicsville snap over the punter's head and fumble deep in its own territory helped set up Palmore's first-quarter rushing scores from 1 and 5 yards out to give Powhatan an early 13-0 cushion.

Nelson Morales kicked a 23-yard field goal to get the home team on the board at the end of the opening period. But Omaree Morris ran a punt 55 yards back four a touchdown, and Connor Bates nailed a 37-yard field goal to push the Indians ahead 23-3 by halftime.

Layman found Jayshaun Morris and Omaree Morris for and 14-yard TDs, respectively, in the third quarter. Mechanicsville scored on a 25-yard pass play from Caeden Walters to Ryland Hardy.

Hardy and Walters hooked up for two more passing touchdowns of 29 and 20 yards in the fourth, but the visitors were out of range at that juncture. Powhatan rushed 27 times for 121 yards, Mechanicsville 52 for 224.

Matt Henderson caught four passes for 89 yards to lead Powhatan. Hardy was the bright spot for Mechanicsville, catching eight passes for 147 yards and three touchdowns. Freshman Eli Maxie led the Mustangs defensively with 6 tackles and a pass breakup.

Colonial Heights 40, New Kent 0: Quarterback Za'Marion Mason ran roughshod for the Colonials (1-0) to the tune of 184 yards and four touchdowns on 13 carries to lead Colonial Heights to a home win over the Trojans.

LaShawn Spencer added a 64-yard punt return TD for the Colonials, who converted all five of their 2-point tries on two passing connections from Mason to Kenyez Mungro, a run from Mungro and two runs by Q'Mar McLeod.

Colonial Heights put up 8 points in the first quarter before pulling away in the second with 24 points over less than 7 minutes of play to go up 32-0 by halftime. Mason added 34 air yards on 4-of-12 passing.

Defensively for CH, Camaury Holmes was in on five tackles and had an interception. Steven Ackerman was in on a team-high 10 tackles, including two for losses. Joey Colletti was in one six stops, two for losses.

Hanover 26, Monacan 0: Quarterback Nolan Crist completed 14 of 17 pass attempts for 185 yards and three touchdowns, and the Hawks (1-0) had three interceptions in a shoutout victory over the visiting Chiefs (0-2).

Crist was efficient as Hanover did most of its damage through the air. Jose Guadalupe led the Hawks in receiving with four grabs for 109 yards, and Malachi Madden caught two passes, both touchdowns, for 28 yards.

The defensive effort was collective, as Madden, Peyton Seelman and Lane Zyglocke had an interception apiece. Madden was in on four tackles and added three pass breakups. Zyglocke was in on five tackles. Zach Tyler was in on a team-high six tackles, including four solo, two for losses and a sack. Seelman added a TFL and two sacks while rushing six times for 26 yards.

No. 2 Dinwiddie 58, North Stafford 8: Reigning All-Metro player of the year Harry Dalton carried 9 times for 115 yards and three touchdowns while completing 6 of 9 pass attempts for 98 yards and another TD to lead the Generals (2-1) to a road rout of the Wolverines.

Dalton had TD carries of 39, 2 and 10 yards, and found receiver Mickiel Johnson for a 49-yard TD connection, all before halftime. Zalen Wiggins added a 30-yard rushing score to put the visitors in command up 35-0 at the break.

Wiggins added a 5-yard rushing score, Raphael Tucker got loose for touchdown runs of 70 and 5 yards and Jackson Van Meter kicked a 25-yard field goal in the second half. Dinwiddie accumulated 419 yards, 309 on the ground and 110 through the air.

Tucker finished with 10 carries for 100 yards, and Johnson hauled in four receptions for 85 yards. On the defensive side, Johnson and Zion Boisseau had an interception apiece. All-Metro linebacker Se'Von McDowell had four solo tackles and a sack.

Hopewell 44, Mecklenburg County 0: Running back Kesean Henderson had rushing touchdowns of 40 and 17 yards, Michael Tatum found John Johnson for a passing TD and Donovan Cooper returned a fumble for a TD to help the Blue Devils (1-0) go up 44-0 by halftime, and Hopewell cruised from there in a home win over the Phoenix.

No. 9 Hermitage 19, Henrico 14: Sophomore receiver and defensive back Andre Clarke Jr. continued his hot start to the season with four receptions for 39 yards and two touchdowns plus an interception, Dillan Webb led the Panthers defensively with 10 tackles, including three for losses, an interception and a QB hurry, and Hermitage (1-1) earned a road win over the Warriors.

Atlee 42, Deep Run 35

Friday's scores from around the state

Alleghany 34, Fort Defiance 6

Altavista 67, Prince Edward County 8

Amherst County 26, GW-Danville 20

Arcadia 49, Charles City County High School 6

Atlantic Shores Christian 49, Roanoke Catholic 6

Bassett 34, Patrick County 10

Bath County 52, Page County 38

Brentsville 41, James Wood 7

Brookville 46, Halifax County 20

Brunswick Academy 55, The Covenant School 26

Buckingham County 22, Madison County 7

C. H. Flowers, Md. 41, Norcom 0

Central of Lunenburg 41, William Campbell 34

Chatham 30, Tunstall 6

Chilhowie 56, J.I. Burton 20

Christiansburg 45, Abingdon 7

Churchland 26, Smithfield 0

Dematha, Md. 48, St. Michael Catholic 7

Eastside 38, Hurley 32, OT

Fork Union Prep 26, St. John Paul the Great 24, 4OT

Fort Chiswell 20, Floyd County 12

Gainesville 27, Gar-Field 20

Gate City 24, Middlesboro, Ky. 18

Glenvar 63, Liberty-Bedford 0

Graham 42, Galax 13

Greensville County 50, Nottoway 44

Gretna 27, Martinsville 9

Honaker 60, Castlewood 8

Indian River 53, Lakeland 0

James River 34, Randolph-Henry 16

Jefferson Forest 27, Staunton River 15

Lee High 41, Thomas Walker 7

Liberty-Bealeton 38, Fauquier 6

Lord Botetourt 83, Blacksburg 6

Louisa 30, Courtland 27

Luray 28, Buffalo Gap 22

Magna Vista 53, Dan River 6

Marion 27, Central - Wise 12

Martinsburg, W.Va. 41, Stone Bridge 7

Maury 34, Wise, Md. 14

Millbrook 44, Warren County 12

Montcalm, W.Va. 54, Twin Valley 0

Monticello 27, Waynesboro 17

Mt. Carmel, Md. 22, Bishop Ireton 16, OT

Musselman, W.Va. 22, Loudoun Valley 15, OT

Narrows 31, Holston 30

Nelson County 27, Mountain View 6

Northside 30, Cave Spring 27

Northumberland 63, Middlesex 13

Oxon Hill, Md. 0, Potomac School 0

Parry McCluer 44, Cumberland 8

Patrick Henry 31, E.C. Glass 21

Patrick Henry 37, Lebanon 24

Phoebus 16, Oscar Smith 2

Portsmouth Christian 14, Isle of Wight Academy 11

Radford 35, Giles 0

Ridgeview 56, Grundy 7

Riverbend 44, Forest Park 15

Rock Ridge 39, Brunswick, Md. 0

Rural Retreat 40, Eastern Montgomery 0

Rustburg 22, Appomattox 7

Rye Cove 42, Northwood 0

Salem 48, Franklin County 7

Smith Mountain Lake Christian def. Bland County, forfeit

Southampton Academy 42, Rappahannock County 40

Spotswood 52, Western Albemarle 14

St. Annes-Belfield 64, Hargrave Military 14

St. Stephens-St. Agnes 31, Bishop O'Connell 14

Staunton 42, Rockbridge County 0

Turner Ashby 26, Wilson Memorial 0

Twin Springs 42, Unaka, Tenn. 0

Union 41, Richlands 0

Virginia High 13, John Battle 6

Warwick 42, Bethel 0

William Byrd 47, Hidden Valley 7

William Fleming 15, Albemarle 9

William Monroe 61, Manassas Park 0

Woodstock Central 40, East Rockingham 14

Great Bridge vs. Norview, ppd. to Sep 5th.

Thursday's scores from around the state

Amelia County 18, Franklin 0

Battlefield 56, Potomac 14

Bayside 43, Tallwood 26

Briar Woods 27, Loudoun County 14

Broad Run 49, Park View-Sterling 0

Broadway 21, Strasburg 20

Brooke Point 58, Spotsylvania 7

Bruton 27, Nandua 26

C.D. Hylton 27, Osbourn Park 0

Chantilly 31, W.T. Woodson 21

Colgan 26, Osbourn 0

Colonial Forge 48, Alexandria City 13

Dominion 4, Meridian High School 0

Eastern View 76, Westmoreland County 6

Essex 13, Jamestown 0

Fairfax 41, Oakton 0

George Marshall 51, Falls Church 6

Gloucester 17, York 14

Granby 26, Kecoughtan 24

Grassfield 20, Woodside 7

Grayson County 12, Carroll County 7

Green Run 51, Frank Cox 17

Hickory 20, Manor High School 0

James Madison 31, Lake Braddock 7

John Champe 24, Lightridge 22

John R. Lewis 50, McLean 9

Kellam 17, Kempsville 14

King George 42, Hampton 13

Landstown 28, Princess Anne 14

Langley 21, Herndon 0

Menchville 21, Heritage 20

Mountain View 49, Woodgrove 12

Northern Virginia HomeSchool 62, TJ-Alexandria 0

Orange County 18, Culpeper 8

Potomac Falls 21, Freedom 7

Riverside 35, Heritage 28, 2OT

Salem-Va. Beach 23, Ocean Lakes 22

Sherando 34, Jefferson, W.Va. 28, 3OT

South Lakes 42, James Robinson 0

Stafford 41, Chancellor 0

Sussex Central 38, Lancaster 16

Tuscarora 42, Independence 13

Washington-Liberty 49, Annandale 20

West Point 26, Rappahannock 21

West Potomac 35, Centreville 32

Westfield 42, Mount Vernon 0

Windsor 41, K&Q Central 14

Woodbridge 41, Unity Reed 6

Yorktown 37, Jackson-Reed, D.C. 7

Currituck County, N.C. vs. Deep Creek, ppd. to Sep 2nd.

Next week's local schedule

THURSDAY, SEPTEMBER 7

Henrico at Matoaca, 7

Varina at Hermitage, 7

Mills Godwin at Atlee, 7

Clover Hill at Huguenot, 7

FRIDAY, SEPTEMBER 8

Woodberry Forest at Benedictine, 4

Nansemond-Suffolk Academy at Collegiate, 4

Flint Hill (Oakton) at St. Christopher's, 6:30

Highland Springs at Maury, 7

Meadowbrook at J.R. Tucker, 7

Prince George at Deep Run, 7

Glen Allen at Patrick Henry (Ashland), 7

Cosby at Midlothian, 7

Powhatan at Manchester, 7

Douglas Freeman at Mechanicsville, 7

Richmond City at James River, 7

Monacan at L.C. Bird, 7

Hanover at King William, 7

Lafayette at New Kent, 7

Colonial Heights at Nottoway, 7

Lake Taylor at Hopewell, 7

Petersburg at Southampton, 7

John Marshall at Armstrong, 7

Thomas Jefferson at Amelia County, 7

Orange County at Goochland, 7

SATURDAY, SEPTEMBER 9

Fork Union Military at Trinity Episcopal, 2