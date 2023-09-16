alert top story Your turn: Vote for The Times-Dispatch high school football Player of the Week THE TIMES-DISPATCH Sep 16, 2023 19 min ago 0 × RTD sports reporter Zach Joachim looks at the poll for Richmond-area high school football Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Pick your choice for The Times-Dispatch high school football Player of the Week.Scroll down to vote and become a Times-Dispatch digital subscriber to see the final results.Sign up for our sports newsletter and get the latest in your inbox.High school football coverage from The Times-DispatchNo. 4 Thomas Dale looking for more despite win over Glen Allen St. Christopher's dominates Lake Taylor under new lights People are also reading… Virginia Democratic House candidate, husband streamed sex acts online: report X-rated Susanna Gibson scandal redefines 'blue' for Virginia Democrats: Schapiro Virginia Democratic Party declines to comment on House candidate's sex videos Richmond area's first doggie ice cream bar, Salty Paws, now open Susanna Gibson sex videos: Some assert ‘double standards’ in a new era Is it pronounced 'Po-White' or 'Pow-hite'? Historical evidence has answer. What to know about report that Va. Dem. House candidate performed sex online Gelati Celesti passes the scoop to next generation VCU to demolish 8 buildings, making way for new projects Rarely seen Monument Avenue mansion shines as Richmond Symphony Designer House Another western Henrico shopping center sells for almost $10 million Props, furniture and set items from TV show filmed in Virginia up for auction Youngkin pardons father of Loudoun student who was assaulted at school Virginia man dies after attempting rim-to-rim hike of Grand Canyon Teel: JMU's maturity, pedigree evident in come-from-behind win over Virginia Mills Godwin stays unbeaten with inspired comeback over HanoverNo. 8 Douglas Freeman uses ground game to fend off Collegiate Richardson helps No. 3 Manchester come back to beat Midlothian Recap: See clips of high school football from across the Richmond region Gallery: High school football photos from the Richmond Times-Dispatch Midlothian’s team captains are reflected in Manchester running back Devin Bryant’s helmet during the coin toss on September 15, 2023, at Poates Stadium in Midlothian, Va. MARGO WAGNER/TIMES-DISPATCH Margo Wagner Manchester defensive back Jeremiah Blakney tackles Midlothian running back Bryce Sowers on September 15, 2023, at Poates Stadium in Midlothian, Va. MARGO WAGNER/TIMES-DISPATCH Margo Wagner Manchester linebacker James Howard fails to tackle Midlothian running back Bryce Sowers on September 15, 2023, at Poates Stadium in Midlothian, Va. MARGO WAGNER/TIMES-DISPATCH Margo Wagner Manchester running back Devin Bryant is tackled by Midlothian tight end Brandon Ross on September 15, 2023, at Poates Stadium in Midlothian, Va. MARGO WAGNER/TIMES-DISPATCH Margo Wagner Midlothian quarterback Chase Chambers runs into the end zone to make a touchdown on September 15, 2023, at Poates Stadium in Midlothian, Va. MARGO WAGNER/TIMES-DISPATCH Margo Wagner Manchester running back Malik Holiday-Marceus rans past Midlothian defensive end Phoenix Andes on September 15, 2023, at Poates Stadium in Midlothian, Va. MARGO WAGNER/TIMES-DISPATCH Margo Wagner Manchester quarterback Landen Abernethy throws the ball on September 15, 2023, at Poates Stadium in Midlothian, Va. MARGO WAGNER/TIMES-DISPATCH Margo Wagner Midlothian linebacker Bennett McCandless tackles Manchester quarterback Landen Abernethy on September 15, 2023, at Poates Stadium in Midlothian, Va. MARGO WAGNER/TIMES-DISPATCH Margo Wagner Manchester tight end Brandon Phillips runs with the ball on September 15, 2023, at Poates Stadium in Midlothian, Va. MARGO WAGNER/TIMES-DISPATCH Margo Wagner Midlothian running back DK Chapman Jr. receives the ball from quarterback Chase Chambers on September 15, 2023, at Poates Stadium in Midlothian, Va. MARGO WAGNER/TIMES-DISPATCH Margo Wagner Douglas Freeman’s Lawrence Jefferson (22) intercepts a pass intended for Collegiate’s LJ Booker during a victory for the Mavericks, ranked eighth in The Times-Dispatch Top 10, on Thursday night. Nicolas Galindo photos, TIMES-DISPATCH Douglas Freeman’s Kevin China fights through a tackle attempt by Collegiate’s LJ Booker in the Mavericks’ home victory Thursday. China scored two touchdowns and gained 54 of Freeman’s 259 rushing yards. Nicolas Galindo, TIMES-DISPATCH Collegiate’s quarterback Jack Callaghan (15) carries the ball while Douglas Freeman’s defensive end Cross Kingsbury (50) gives chase during the high school football game at William E. Long Stadium in Glen Allen, Va. Sept 14, 2023. Nicolas Galindo/TIMES-DISPATCH Collegiate’s quarterback Jack Callaghan (15) hands the ball off to running back Xay Davis (5) during the high school football game against Douglas Freeman at William E. Long Stadium in Glen Allen, Va. Sept 14, 2023. Nicolas Galindo/TIMES-DISPATCH Douglas Freeman’s running back Kevin China (21) powers through an attempted tackle by Collegiate’s defensive back LJ Booker (3) during the high school football game at William E. Long Stadium in Glen Allen, Va. Sept 14, 2023. Nicolas Galindo/TIMES-DISPATCH Collegiate’s wide receiver Ben Street (2) carries the ball after a catch during the high school football game against Douglas Freeman at William E. Long Stadium in Glen Allen, Va. Sept 14, 2023. Nicolas Galindo/TIMES-DISPATCH Douglas Freeman’s quarterback Jadyn Reece (7) looks for a pass during the high school football game against Collegiate at William E. Long Stadium in Glen Allen, Va. Sept 14, 2023. Nicolas Galindo/TIMES-DISPATCH Douglas Freeman’s defensive back Lawrence Jefferson (22) intercepts the ball from Collegiate’s wide receiver LJ Booker (3) during the high school football game at William E. Long Stadium in Glen Allen, Va. Sept 14, 2023. Nicolas Galindo/TIMES-DISPATCH Loading… 0 Comments Tags American Football School Systems Sports Related to this story High School Football TD Top 10 for September 11, 2023 RTD sports reporter Zach Joachim looks at the poll for Richmond-area high school football High school football Week 4 roundup: Trinity, Henrico, Bird, Teejay among big winners High school football Week 4 roundup: Deep Run's Mullinax earns first win. Godwin shocks Hanover with comeback. Thomas Dale, Trinity, Highland … High school football: 🏈 Mills Godwin stays unbeaten with inspired comeback over Hanover “We went down 7-0, 14-0, but at halftime we knew we had a chance because every single person on this team’s a dog. We knew what we had to do." High school football: 🏈 Richardson helps No. 3 Manchester come back to beat Midlothian Manchester's Kyree Richardson finished the evening just how he started it -- in the end zone. Watch Now: Related Video Thomas Dale QB Minter talks about Knights performance What we learned: UVA's loss at Maryland What we learned: UVA's loss at Maryland What we learned: UVa at Maryland What we learned: UVa at Maryland Virginia's Tony Elliott on Anthony Calandrea's key turnover against Maryland Virginia's Tony Elliott on Anthony Calandrea's key turnover against Maryland