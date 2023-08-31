After threats, Richmond schools put new security policies in place at games

The game between Thomas Jefferson and Huguenot high schools scheduled Friday was called off after Richmond police became aware of threats of violence made on social media. Police spokesman James Mercante said there was "information concerning a possible shooting at the football game at Huguenot High School."

On the same night, Stafford High School in Stafford County was scheduled to play James Monroe High School in Fredericksburg. But Stafford was forced to forfeit the game due to threats of violence.

Under the plan for Richmond school events announced Thursday, more stringent safety protocols are being put into place immediately:

All game tickets have to be purchased in advance through the website GoFan at gofan.co. No ticket sales will be sold at events.

Those who leave events won't be able to re-enter.

No bags of any kind will be permitted inside. A gallon-sized Ziploc-style clear bag can be used for personal care items for infants.

All attendees — including spectators, band members, cheerleaders and football players from the opposing team — will be subject to search and security screening.

No outside food or drinks, including water bottles, will be allowed.

Spectators have to leave the immediately after the end of the game.

In announcing the changes, the school system in a statement said: "The safety and well-being of students, staff, families, and visitors to our campuses is our top priority at Richmond Public Schools."

Richmond school board member Jonathan Young said the new protocols speak to a harsh reality facing high school athletics events.

"Candidly, it's a sad state of affairs when high school sporting events have to adopt these kind of measures," Young said. "But we would be highly irresponsible to not given the very real threats to our athletes and attendees."

In October, an Armstrong High home football game against Patrick Henry was stopped after apparent gunfire was heard, though no injuries were reported.

Thomas Jefferson kicked off its season Thursday afternoon in a home game against Meadowbrook, and Richmond City is scheduled to play at John Marshall on Saturday at 1 p.m.

Richmond Times-Dispatch education reporter Anna Bryson contributed to this report.