See video highlights from Richmond-area high school football action
Highland Springs WR George Lovelace after scoring game-winning touchdown in 41-35 win over Manchester
George Lovelace 69-yard game-winning receiving touchdown from Khristian Martin in Highland Springs 41-35 win over Manchester
Highland Springs coach Loren Johnson after 41-35 win over Manchester
Devin Bryant game-tying 2-point conversion for Manchester in 41-35 loss to Highland Springs
Corey Holland touchdown run for Manchester in 41-35 loss to Highland Springs
Khristian Martin touchdown pass to Christian Forrest in Highland Springs 41-35 win over Manchester
Jakyre Henley touchdown run for Highland Springs in 41-35 win over Manchester
Khristian Martin TD pass to Tomondrey Braxton in Highland Springs' 41-35 win over Manchester
