Scott Girolmo takes over Prince George football team after this year

Prince George announced that it has hired Scott Girolmo as its football coach and as a health and physical education teacher, although he won’t start in the positions until July 1, 2021.

Girolmo was the head football coach at Battlefield High in Prince William County last year and still is under contract there, a Prince George spokesman said. He will remain at Battlefield until the end of the year.

Bruce Carroll, who was Prince George’s football coach for the past 11 years before being named the athletic director for the county’s school division in September, will coach the team with his staff when the delayed football season begins in February.

Girolmo went 4-6 in his first season at Battlefield last year. In four years at Staunton High (formerly Robert E. Lee), he was 32-18. The school went 13-2 in 2017 and advanced to the Class 2 state championship game before losing to Appomattox 38-34.

Girolmo also was an assistant at Liberty-Bealeton and at Western New England University in Springfield, Massachusetts.

His wife, Ashton, is a Prince George graduate. Her family lives in Prince George, and she is the niece of Prince George school board member Chris Johnson, the spokesman said.