Scott Girolmo takes over Prince George football team after this year

Prince George announced that it has hired Scott Girolmo as its football coach and as a health and physical education teacher, although he won’t start in the positions until July 1, 2021.
Girolmo was the head football coach at Battlefield High in Prince William County last year and still is under contract there, a Prince George spokesman said. He will remain at Battlefield until the end of the year.
Bruce Carroll, who was Prince George’s football coach for the past 11 years before being named the athletic director for the county’s school division in September, will coach the team with his staff when the delayed football season begins in February.
Girolmo went 4-6 in his first season at Battlefield last year. In four years at Staunton High (formerly Robert E. Lee), he was 32-18. The school went 13-2 in 2017 and advanced to the Class 2 state championship game before losing to Appomattox 38-34.
Girolmo also was an assistant at Liberty-Bealeton and at Western New England University in Springfield, Massachusetts.
His wife, Ashton, is a Prince George graduate. Her family lives in Prince George, and she is the niece of Prince George school board member Chris Johnson, the spokesman said.
“Ashton and I are humbled and grateful to have a chance to be a part of this great school and community,” Girolmo said in a release from the school system.
“For 10 years Prince George has been our home away from home, as we have spent countless long weekends and holidays visiting with our family here. We feel like we have always had a place in this town. … Now I am thankful that we get a chance to raise our daughter Reagan and son Will in a wonderful place, surrounded by so many sweet and special people. We are looking forward to the challenge of leading the football program and creating a unique and rewarding experience for the players, students, and the community.”
(804) 649-6965
Twitter: @timpearrelltd