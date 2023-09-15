Under new lights, facing a new opponent and riding the momentum of a strong start, St. Christopher's kept its record unblemished with a 34-7 home win over Lake Taylor (Norfolk) on Thursday night.

"I'm just proud of our boys and the amount of hard work they put in the preseason, obviously it's paid off," said St. Chris coach Lance Clelland.

The Titans are already the second public school team the Saints (3-0) have defeated after a season-opening 16-14 win over Lafayette. Lake Taylor last week went toe-to-toe with No. 10 Hopewell in a 42-25 Blue Devils win.

"The most challenging part sometimes is getting these games scheduled," Clelland said. "We try to take advantage of these games when we can."

In the rare VISAA-VHSL, 804-757 matchup, the Saints did not disappoint and put on a show for everyone in the stands right from the beginning.

What seemed to be a routine first quarter quickly turned dramatic under the brand new stadium lights.

"I think it's the best addition we've had," said sophomore lineman and top recruit Darius Gray. "Every time under the lights, it's another chance to win."

Lake Taylor muffed a punt early on, giving the home team an opportunity to jump ahead.

Then on the first play following the Titans turnover, Saints quarterback Kahlil Nash found wide receiver Jacob Zollar open for a 37 yard pass into the end zone to draw first blood.

With 16.5 seconds left in the first quarter, another Titans turnover set the Saints up with another opportunity.

Less than a minute into the second quarter, Nash and Zollar connected again for a 40 yard touchdown to extend their lead.

"We've been working on and off the field throughout the summer trying to get this connection down from last year," Zollar said of his chemistry with Nash.

"I'm proud we got the connection down this game ... "On the touchdowns, they were just playing man-to-man which is what I like to do. It's me by myself and him (Nash) just throw it up and trust me to get there."

The Titans got on the board when receiver Elijah Washington connected with quarterback Kevin Adams on a 73-yard touchdown to cut the Saint's lead by half at 14-7.

Toward the end of the second quarter, Zollar made another impact with a 63-yard punt return. He finished with four returns for 96 yards.

The Saints returned to the field from the locker room with even more confidence, their defense clamped down to post a second-half shutout.

"I think defense is our strong spot and we wanted to come out here and shut them down quick," Gray said.

The St. Chris offense continued to build on its lead, and three minutes into the third quarter, Nash saw an opening, taking a keeper 29 yards to the end zone for 21-7 after the third of Jack Slokker's four extra points.

Nash continued to connect with his wide receivers and caught sight of Bryce Neely wide open for another score before the third quarter concluded.

A Sonny Bridges interception quelled a Lake Taylor drive to the red zone to keep the Titans scoreless in the second half.

With 18 seconds left in the game, Walker Turley carried in from 16 yards out to give the Saints their margin of victory.

"What they do defensively is very challenging, they make you execute on the perimeters," Clelland said of the Titans scheme.

"We were able to do that in the first half and in the second half we got our run game going and we were able to execute."

As their early-season momentum builds, the Saints are relishing the still-new opportunity to play under the lights at Knowles Field.

"I feel like we bring more energy to the field, instead of playing Saturday mornings where everyone is trying to wake up," Zollar said. "So we just come out of school, ready to work."

St. Chris will be on the road next week to face Norfolk Academy.

Lake Taylor 0 7 0 0 — 7 St. Christopher's 7 7 14 6 — 34

StC— Zollar 37 yard pass from Nash (Slokker kick)

StC— Zollar 40 yard pass from Nash (Slokker kick)

LT— Washington 73 yard pass from Adams (Gilliam kick)

StC—Nash 29 yard run (Slokker kick)

StC—Neely 29 yard pass from Nash (Slokker kick)

StC—Turley 16 yard run (kick failed)

Rushing

LT: Mckenzie 11-61, Drew-Rogers 12-38, Cuffee 1-(-)3, Adams 7-(-)30. StC: Gosline 1-37, Nash 10-30, Turley 3-19, Brown 2-19, Farley 9-18, Kovanes 4-14, Seward 2-2.

Passing

LT: Adams 12-22-177-1-2. StC: 5-20-122-3-1.

Receiving

LT: Battle 5-23, Washington 4-129, Brown 2-27, Jordan 1-(-)2. StC: Zollar 3-79, Neely 2-43.