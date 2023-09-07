A Virginia college football legacy: Omohundro follows family roots from St. Chris 🏈 to UVa

If 5-year-old Henry Omohundro could see himself now, he’d be quite proud.

That’s how early the goal of playing football at the University of Virginia originated for the now-senior 6-foot-3, 240-pound St. Christopher’s tight end, fullback and defensive lineman.

The son of former Cavaliers standout Carl “Buddy” Omohundro (class of 1992), an All-ACC defensive back at UVa and All-Metro DB at Clover Hill High, Henry grew up attending Wahoos games and dreaming of following in his father’s footsteps.

And in August, that dream took a big step toward becoming reality when Omohundro committed to play his college ball at “home” with the Cavaliers.

“Ever since I was born I’ve grown up cheering for UVa, going to the football games,” Omohundro said.

“I really just grew up in the culture, and it ended up feeling right.”

Tracing the roots

Charlottesville roots are extensive throughout the Omohundro clan. Henry’s mother, Tracie, attended UVa (class of 1991), as did older brother Elby, a track and field standout who graduated this past spring.

Elby Omohundro was an accomplished decathlete at St. Christopher’s and was named the 2019 All-Metro indoor track athlete of the year.

Henry said his family was careful to emphasize that he choose the college that felt right for him, not just the one that runs in his blood for the sake of continuing a legacy.

“But it definitely feels like the family business, the family school,” Henry said with a chuckle.

“I definitely have some great roots, great community and family that’s already there.”

A versatile athlete that has contributed mightily on both sides of the ball for the Saints, Omohundro said he’s heading to Virginia as a tight end.

Interestingly, most FBS programs recruited as a tight end, while most FCS schools were interested in him as a defensive lineman.

“I’m really excited to be on the offensive side of the ball,” said Omohundro, who plans to study in the McIntire School of Commerce.

“It’s really wherever they want to put me, I’ll be happy with.”

This fall, Omohundro will be a leading figure for a strong Saints program with high aspirations in the VISAA. On Friday, St. Chris opened its season with a 16-14 win at Lafayette. Omohundro was in on nine tackles (six solo), and added a fumble recovery.

The Saints next host Flint Hill on Friday night at 6:30 p.m. under the new lights at Knowles Field.

“We obviously want to go as far as we know we can, the goal in mind every year would be a Prep League title and state title,” Omohundro said.

“But really, other than that, maximizing the talent we have and doing what we know we’re able to do on the field.”

‘A legacy of college football’

Childhood memories of UVa abound for Omohundro, who spent his earliest days throwing the football around to the side of Scott Stadium with a family that always had season tickets.

As a young kid, he recalls those backyard tailgating games more vividly than the actual contest on the field. Though as a child, he had access to the field and players which afforded him opportunities such as a photo with former Cavaliers standout defensive back Maurice Canady, now an NFL cornerback.

But as he grew into a high school player and childhood dreams came into focus, a couple games stand out in Omohundro’s memory — namely, a jam-packed night game against Florida State during the years with quarterback Bryce Perkins under center; and the famed 2019 victory over Tech and led by Perkins, in which UVa broke its 15-game losing streak to the Hokies and won the ACC Coastal Division championship.

Virginia vs. Virginia Tech games are particularly poignant for the Omohundro family. Henry’s grandfather on his dad’s side, Carl Omohundro, played defensive end for the Hokies.

“I’ve started giving him a hard time, we’ve turned the tables on him and gone with UVa,” said a laughing Henry of his grandfather.

“It’s a legacy of college football that I hope to continue and live up to.”

Omohundro foresees an emotional night when he finally dons the same jersey as his father, now the third in a line of college football standouts spanning from Charlottesville to Blacksburg.

“Definitely with my dad it’ll be super emotional, I know my family will be super excited to see me on the field and in a jersey,” he said.

“I’m excited that I’m able to carry on the legacy.”