High school football is back. Here's a look at scores, games and more.
Top 15 college football rivalries
Top 15 college football rivalries
#15. Iowa|Minnesota
#14. Oregon|Oregon State
#13. Red River Showdown: Oklahoma|Texas
#12. Rice|Southern Methodist
#11. Revivalry: Baylor|Texas Christian
#10. Deep South's Oldest Rivalry: Auburn|Georgia
#9. America's Game: Army|Navy Game
#8. Border War: Colorado State|Wyoming
#7. The Game: Michigan|Ohio State
#6. Border War: Kansas|Missouri
#5. Iowa|Wisconsin
#4. Farmageddon: Iowa State|Kansas State
#3. Border Battle: Minnesota|Wisconsin
#2. Illinois|Northwestern
#1. Illinois|Purdue
#15. Revivalry: Baylor | Texas Christian
#14. Rice | Southern Methodist
#12. Red River Showdown: Oklahoma | Texas (tie)
#10. Oregon | Oregon State
#9. Border War: Kansas | Missouri
#8. Border War: Colorado State | Wyoming
#7. America's Game: Army | Navy Game
#6. Iowa | Wisconsin
#5. The Game: Michigan | Ohio State
#3. Farmageddon: Iowa State | Kansas State
#1. Illinois | Purdue