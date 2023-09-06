High school football top 10 rankings: Week 3 2023 🏈

Highland Springs and Thomas Dale came out on top of a couple marquee local showdowns, Benedictine and St. Christopher's notched impressive road wins to kickoff their seasons, Dinwiddie and Douglas Freeman kept rolling and Mills Godwin earned a dramatic win over Patrick Henry to highlight Week 2 of the 2023 high school football season around Metro Richmond.

After a jam-packed Labor Day weekend slate, our rankings underwent a shakeup as attention turns to Week 3.

T-D Top 10 for Week 3

Ranking. Team (Record, previous ranking)

1. Highland Springs (2-0, 1)

2. Dinwiddie (2-1, 2)

3. Thomas Dale (2-0, 5)

4. Manchester (0-1, 3)

5. Trinity Episcopal (0-1, 4)

6. Benedictine (1-0, N/R)

7. Varina (1-1, 6)

8. Douglas Freeman (2-0, 8)

9. L.C. Bird (1-1, 7)

10. Hopewell (1-0, N/R)

Also receiving votes: St. Christopher’s (1-0), Hermitage (1-1), Hanover (1-0), Mills Godwin (2-0), Matoaca (0-1)

Overview

Running back Kesean Henderson ran for 78 yards and two touchdowns, and quarterback Mic’Kahari Tatum had three passing TDs as new No. 10 Hopewell opened its season with a 44-0 home win over Mecklenburg County.

L.C. Bird running back Rashaad Lewis carried 31 times for 123 yards as his No. 9-ranked Skyhawks fell to Thomas Dale in The Battle of Chester, 17-0.

No. 8 Douglas Freeman continued to roll through its early schedule, as running back Butter Stephenson melted away would-be tacklers on his way to 95 rushing yards and two touchdowns in the Mavericks’ 36-6 win over James River.

No. 7 Varina came ooh-so-close to a huge comeback win over reigning Class 6 state champs Freedom, as Naseer Smith’s touchdown catch from quarterback Linwood Johnson came with just 31 seconds on the clock in the Blue Devils’ 35-27 loss to the visiting Eagles, who built a 27-0 lead in the second quarter before fending off Varina's rally.

The big winners of the weekend had to be new No. 6 Benedictine, as quarterback Cody Shelton ran for 78 yards and two touchdowns while passing for 151 yards and another score to lead the Cadets to a statement of a season-opening 31-13 road win over reigning VHSL Region 6A champions Western Branch.

Quarterback Taegan Logan completed 18 of 38 pass attempts for 180 yards as No. 5 Trinity Episcopal opened its season with a 34-6 loss at Ohio power Archbishop Hoban, the nation’s No. 23-ranked team.

No. 4 Manchester kicked off its season in dramatic fashion, as running back Corey Holland’s two fourth-quarter rushing touchdowns brought his visiting Lancers back to tie Highland Springs at 35 apiece in the waning moments of Friday’s back-and-forth showdown before the Springers prevailed with some late heroics.

Thomas Dale has started a season with back-to-back shutouts for the eighth time in program history, after two rushing touchdowns from quarterback and Virginia recruit Ethan Minter pushed the No. 3-ranked Knights to victory in The Battle of Chester.

It was business as usual for No. 2 Dinwiddie, as reigning co-All-Metro player of the year Harry Dalton carried 9 times for 115 yards and three touchdowns while completing 6 of 9 pass attempts for 98 yards and another TD to lead his Generals to a rout of North Stafford.

And No. 1 Highland Springs maintains its perch atop the statewide and local hierarchy after surviving a scare from the Lancers thanks to a stellar 282-yard, four-touchdown day from quarterback and reigning co-All-Metro player of the year Khristian Martin, plus some last-minute fireworks from senior wideout George Lovelace, who broke countless tackles on his way to a game-winning 69-yard score to push the Springers past Manchester 41-35 in an instant classic and possible playoff preview.

In the also receiving votes category, receiver and defensive back Jacob Zollar led St. Christopher's to an impressive season-opening 16-14 road win at Lafayette.

Hanover shutout Monacan and got three passing touchdowns from quarterback Nolan Crist as coach Sam Rogers' Hawks won 26-0 to open their season on a high note.

And Mills Godwin is 2-0 for the first time since 2007, beginning the Earl Kinney era with a couple victories after Carson Smith's blocked point-after attempt in overtime gave his Eagles a 14-13 victory at Patrick Henry.

Zach's Top 10 vote

1. Highland Springs

2. Manchester

3. Dinwiddie

4. Trinity Episcopal

5. Thomas Dale

6. Benedictine

7. Varina

8. Douglas Freeman

9. St. Christopher’s

10. L.C. Bird

This week's local schedule

THURSDAY, SEPTEMBER 7

Henrico at Matoaca, 7

Varina at Hermitage, 7

Mills Godwin at Atlee, 7

Clover Hill at Huguenot, 7

FRIDAY, SEPTEMBER 8

Woodberry Forest at Benedictine, 4

Nansemond-Suffolk Academy at Collegiate, 4

Flint Hill (Oakton) at St. Christopher's, 6:30

Highland Springs at Maury, 7

Meadowbrook at J.R. Tucker, 7

Prince George at Deep Run, 7

Glen Allen at Patrick Henry (Ashland), 7

Cosby at Midlothian, 7

Powhatan at Manchester, 7

Douglas Freeman at Mechanicsville, 7

Richmond City at James River, 7

Monacan at L.C. Bird, 7

Hanover at King William, 7

Lafayette at New Kent, 7

Colonial Heights at Nottoway, 7

Lake Taylor at Hopewell, 7

Petersburg at Southampton, 7

John Marshall at Armstrong, 7

Thomas Jefferson at Amelia County, 7

Orange County at Goochland, 7

SATURDAY, SEPTEMBER 9

Fork Union Military at Trinity Episcopal, 2