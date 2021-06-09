The 2021 A-List: The area's top high school football recruits

1. TreVeyon Henderson

Few players in Richmond-area history have credentials like Henderson’s. He was named All-Metro player of the year as a junior in 2019 when he rushed for 2,400 yards and 53 touchdowns. And he’s considered one of the most talented players in the nation. “He could win the Heisman trophy, and I don’t mind saying that,” said Gary Criswell, a high school football analyst and former college coach. One recruiter said Henderson is as good as anyone who has played in the Richmond area, including Macho Harris and Brandon Minor. “He’s on a different level than everybody else,” the recruiter said. Coaches like his speed, instinct, vision and good grades. “He’s got everything,” said another. “He’s the total package.” He’s good enough to play defense, too, though he probably won’t. He jukes and spins and then pushes a button to explode with more speed, another coach said. Henderson missed his senior season because of the pandemic and enrolled at OSU in January. He got offers from schools across the eastern half of the country and chose Ohio State in March of last year. Virginia, Virginia Tech, Georgia and Texas were on his list of finalists.