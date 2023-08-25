This is a developing story that will be updated.

The football game between Huguenot and Thomas Jefferson high schools was cancelled Friday night, it was announced.

"Unfortunately, due to additional information received today about safety and security concerns, we have had to make the difficult decision to cancel tonight’s football game between Huguenot and Thomas Jefferson," the school system said.

"Please know that this decision was not made lightly but out of an abundance of caution for the safety our students and community – which is always our first priority."

The school system said it plans to reschedule this game and will continue to communicate additional information.

Officials earlier Friday said fans wouldn't be allowed at the game because of "a recent social media post." No additional information about the nature of the threat was released.

Earlier Friday, Huguenot students and staff held welcome-back activities at the school, two months after a graduating senior was killed following commencement ceremonies. The student's stepfather also died in the shooting outside the Altria Theater.