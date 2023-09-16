Thomas Dale junior kicker Jonathan Gates Jr. strutted out onto the field at J. Wilson Crump Stadium. In one arm two footballs, in the other a kicking stand.

He set himself up toward one of the yellow-white uprights, placed one of the footballs within the stand, then stood on his mark. Within 3 seconds, his right foot collided with the pigskin and through the air it went.

But Gates Jr. wasn't doing this right before kickoff. He wasn't doing it on a practice field or in his backyard. Rather, he stayed behind after the fans at Thomas Dale left, his fellow Knights headed to the locker room and after all the stands were cleaned out.

Hey Thomas Dale👋Checking in for tonight's contest as @TDKnightsFB host @glenallenfb in a battle of undefeated teams. Kickoff is set for 7. Follow me here @804Varsity @RTDSports pic.twitter.com/cmd4DR0Qw7 — Savannah Reger (@SavannahReger17) September 15, 2023

Despite Thomas Dale's 27-7 win over Glen Allen on Friday, the kicker didn't take a second to relax and take the victory in — he went right back to work.

Knights head coach Kevin Tucker said his team was sloppy in spots against the Jaguars and things needed to tighten up as the group heads further into its Central District schedule. Gates Jr. missed an extra point after the first Thomas Dale touchdown.

In the postgame huddle, Tucker preached practice, and that's immediately what Gates Jr. went to do.

"I think that was a good wake up call for us," Tucker said. "We've got to clean that up and we've got to get better."

With the win, No. 4-ranked Thomas Dale improved to 3-0. On the flip side, it gave up its first points on the season after posting back-to-back shutouts to begin the year.

So when Glen Allen junior quarterback Nana Utsey ran the ball in for a 1-yard touchdown in the second quarter, and the Jags made the extra point, Thomas Dale trailed for the first time all season.

Tucker attributed some of the early sloppiness -- missing routes and not making tackles -- to the bye week that proceeded Friday's game.

"I think (the defense) got a little tired," Tucker said. "We knew it was gonna eventually happen. But you know, to hold a team to seven points like Glen Allen is an accomplishment."

The 2023 Knights have lots of potential — Tucker spoke on it in the postgame huddle and said afterward that, while there are certainly things to clean up, he's happy for the growing pains.

He doesn't want his team peaking in September.

"I told the boys after I said, 'You know, it's time to come back to work on Monday with a better head,'" Tucker said. "We'll be able to, come November, hit all cylinders, ready to rock and roll for the gauntlet of Class 6."

Starting quarterback and UVa commit Ethan Minter agreed at how much potential the Knights have. Over his four years in the program, he's seen talented senior classes come and go.

"I think the sky's the limit for this team," Minter said. "We have a lot of talent on both sides of the ball."

Minter himself said he made a few bad decisions early on. In the second quarter, he threw an interception and took a few hard hits.

But that's not to undermine the good decisions he made. After sitting on the bench for almost 10 minutes to start the game during a long Jaguars drive, he only needed two plays to get Thomas Dale into the end zone.

A 60-yard pass to senior wide receiver Nick Tyree did the trick.

"We had been repping that in practice all week," Minter said. "The way they play their defense, we knew the middle of the field would be open early."

Utsey showed off his speed on a number of occasions, but toward the end of the third, he took a hard hit and only returned to the game to punt the ball once.

After a Knights interception, Thomas Dale converts again. This time a nine-yard run to put the Knights up 27-7, with the 2-point conversion.@804Varsity @RTDSports pic.twitter.com/6wuz6RPwOA — Savannah Reger (@SavannahReger17) September 16, 2023

Both Minter and Utsey finished with more than 100 passing yards. Minter had three touchdown passes and ran Dale's last score in from 9 yards.

Glen Allen 0 7 0 0 — 7

Thomas Dale 6 6 15 0 — 27

TD — Tyree 60 pass from Minter (kick failed)

GA — Utsey 1 run (Danil kick)

TD — Powell 8 pass from Minter (pass failed)

TD — Seaborne Jr. 21 pass from Minter (Gates Jr. kick)

TD — Minter 9 run (Graves pass from Minter)

RUSHING

GA: Chavis 15-29, Perini 4-13, Utsey 9-16, Robinson-Clarke 1-10, Boyd 4-10; TD: Tyree 1-17, Minter 8-73, Powell 9-51.

PASSING

GA: Utsey 17-22-146-0-2, Perini 0-7-0-0-0; TD: Minter 8-13-120-3-1.

RECIEVING

GA: Winston 4-56, Chavis 3-33, Robinson-Clarke 4-26, Bengu 1-6, Garrett 2-15; TD: Tyree 4-83, Powell 1-8, Seaborne Jr. 2-26, Earls 1-3.

PHOTOS: Manchester vs. Midlothian 091723-rtd-sp-midlo 091723-rtd-sp-midlo 091723-rtd-sp-midlo 091723-rtd-sp-midlo 091723-rtd-sp-midlo 091723-rtd-sp-midlo 091723-rtd-sp-midlo 091723-rtd-sp-midlo 091723-rtd-sp-midlo 091723-rtd-sp-midlo