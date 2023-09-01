It began in the offseason -- with Thomas Dale's defensive coaching staff and players regularly staying hours after practice to hone their craft.

And that arduous effort paid major dividends on Thursday night at a bellicose Ed Karpus Field, where the Knights blanked county rivals L.C. Bird 17-0 in front of 3,250 fans for their second shutout of the young season and fifth consecutive victory over the Skyhawks in the storied Battle of Chester.

Thomas Dale (2-0, No. 5 in the Times-Dispatch Top 10), which began playing football in 1910, has started a season with two-straight shutouts seven times before in program history -- in 2019, 1996, 1974, 1954, 1953, 1952 and 1947.

"I've got to give a lot of credit to (defensive coordinator) Trace Humphrey and our defensive staff," said Knights coach Kevin Tucker.

"We've got a true 22 guys that can line up and play defense for us. The depth that we have on that side of the ball is amazing this year. He (Humphrey) has prepared as well as anybody I've ever had as a defensive coordinator, and I couldn't be more proud of him as a coach."

Led by two-way All-Metro lineman Aiden Jones, linebacker Zakarai Sands, defensive backs Shamari Earls and Anthony Wilkerson, defensive end Phoenix Ward and tackles Yinka Lawal and Marquis Purvis, the Knights stymied a typically potent L.C. Bird ground game.

The Skyhawks managed 136 yards rushing on 39 carries (3.49 yards per carry), with just four rushes of more than 10 yards.

Bird was rendered one-dimensional offensively, with just one 6-yard completion coming before a last-gasp drive in the game's final moments netted an additional but inconsequential five completions and 43 yards through the air.

Ward spent lots of time in the Skyhawks backfield, and had a key sack in the first quarter that pinned Bird deep in its own territory before a partially blocked punt by Earls set up Dale QB Ethan Minter's first TD run of the night.

Minter's elusive 28-yard scamper through would-be tacklers made it 7-0 with under a minute to play in the first period. A Virginia recruit and seasoned senior signal caller, Minter carried nine times for 66 yards and two TDs while completing 7 of 16 pass attempts for 67 yards.

Jones had a vital tackle for loss during a pivotal sequence at the end of the third quarter when Bird (1-1, No. 7 in the T-D Top 10) had a first-and-9 following a roughing the passer call which extended the Skyhawks drive.

But Jones and Co. stood firm at the goal line, repelling Bird to force a turnover on downs. That was as close as the Skyhawks got all night.

"We're getting to the ball fast, our defensive line is playing hard both ways, our DBs are playing great coverage out there, linebackers flying around, everybody is just really coming together and being one," Jones said of what's working so well for Dale defensively.

"We took on the leadership to get our team out there for a couple extra hours in the offseason, we've been working all since January."

Sands said flying to the ball collectively and trusting the game plan set forth by Humphrey and Co. has spurred the Knights defense to greater heights.

"The whole D-line, they carried the team on their backs, going both ways," Sands said of a Knights front that largely plays both sides of the ball.

"We've been getting our team bonding in, just getting that work. We're special."

Knights kicker Jonathan Gates nailed both of his PATs and made a 38-yard field goal early in the third quarter. Minter's second touchdown run, a 6-yard burst which capped a seven-play drive with 1:46 left to play, was the nail in Bird's coffin.

Along with Minter, senior slotback Nick Tyree was the focal points for the Knights offensively. One of the area's most cerebral speedsters, he carried 11 times for 68 yards and caught three passes for 45 yards.

The Skyhawks still lead the all-time series 27-24-1, but the recent course of the matchup has tilted heavily in favor of the Knights.

"All these kids, their dads and their uncles played this game," Tucker said of the Dale-Bird rivalry, highlighted as one of the nation's premier high school football matchups by the Great American Rivalry Series.

"It just means more, to win this backyard battle."

L.C. Bird 0 0 0 0 - 0

Thomas Dale 7 0 3 7 - 17

SCORING

TD - Minter 28 run (Gates kick)

TD - Gates 38 FG

TD - Minter 6 run (Gates kick)

RUSHING

LCB: Lewis 31-123, Hendrickson 2-6, Cheeks 3-1, Vaughan 1-0, Barlow 2-6; TD: Powell 5-6, Sands 1-(-)3, Tyree 11-68, Minter 9-66.

PASSING

LCB: Hendrickson 1-5-6-0-0, Carter 5-6-43-0-0; TD: Minter 7-16-67-0-0.

RECEIVING

LCB: Lewis 1-6, Coleman 4-52, Cheeks 1-(-)9; TD: Lewis 1-1, Wagstaff 1-15, Earls 2-6, Tyree 3-45.

