High school football 🏈: Teejay overcomes adversity, opens season with win over Meadowbrook

As the shadows stretched long across the classic venue that Thomas Jefferson High School football calls home, coach Eric Harris stood near midfield late Thursday afternoon following a congratulatory trip through the handshake line and reflected upon the plusses and minuses of the Vikings’ 34-7 victory over Meadowbrook.

He was happy with the win, to be sure. After all, it was his first as a varsity head coach, and it got his guys off to a 1-0 start after the postponement of their scheduled opener with Huguenot a week ago due to safety concerns.

He was happy, too, that the Vikings made some big plays on offense and special teams and stood their ground defensively against the scrappy, resilient Monarchs (1-1).

He knows, though, that one win does not ensure success in games to come, so when asked to speak of areas his squad needs to improve, he didn’t hesitate.

“A lot,” he said. “Everything. Right? I don’t think any coach is going to be 100 percent sold on what they’ve done in the first game.”

That said…

“I thought the guys came out and played hard,” he continued. “In the second half, we came out a little bit more dominant than the first half. We kind of let them hang around.

“Our defense, which I’ve said all pre-season will be phenomenal, is phenomenal. Offense is coming along. You know, we’re trying to get there.”

Where it was on this temperate, breezy day was good enough.

With Rashaud Cherry running the show, the Vikings amassed 287 yards of offense, 205 on the ground and 82 in the air.

Dashawn Stovall, a powerfully-build, 5-8, 185-pound senior, rushed 15 times for 106 yards, many of which came with second effort after sustaining multiple hits. He scored on a 13-yard run in the fourth quarter, and added a two-point conversion following the Vikings’ penultimate touchdown.

“I love my O-line,” Stovall said. “If it wasn’t for them, I wouldn’t be the running back I am today.

“My line had everything perfect. I trusted them, I got the ball, and the holes were there.”

Myles Anderson, a 5-9, 165-pound senior, set the tone for the Vikings and energized the home crowd by returning the opening kickoff 84 yards for a touchdown.

“I saw everybody flowing to the left,” Anderson said, “so I made a move, and, of course, all my second line blocked. I saw a cutback lane, and I took it. It was an amazing play.”

Late in the first quarter, TJ drove to the Meadowbrook 10, but the Monarchs held fast, then launched a 12-play drive that ultimately reached the home team’s 6 before a sack and incomplete passes ended the threat.

“We trust each other,” said Anderson, who plays in the Vikings’ secondary. “We come together and just make the plays that they give us. There’s always an open play somewhere. We always take advantage of it.”

After the Vikings took possession on their 17, they traveled 83 yards in seven plays, the last a 1-yard sneak by Cherry 1:35 before halftime.

The Monarchs received the second half kickoff, TJ stopped them three-and-out, and after a punt delivered under intense pressure hit the turf, spun toward the Vikings sideline, and appeared to roll dead, Carmell McCloud scooped it up and raced 14 yards untouched into the end zone to put his guys up 18-0.

“It looked like it came off the side of his foot,” said McCloud, a 6-0, 185-pound senior. “I didn’t hear a whistle. I took advantage of the opportunity and took it to the house.”

Meadowbrook cut its deficit to 18-7 when Donovan Jefferson ended a six-play, 60-yard drive with a 20-yard touchdown run and Esis Blackbourne added the point after at 6:41 of the third quater.

TJ answered with a 10-play, 58-yard drive that culminated with Cherry’s 10-yard TD run.

After again stopping Meadowbrook three-and-out, Harris’s guys went 30 yards in five plays, the last Stovall’s 13-yard run followed by Cherry’s points-after pass to McCloud, who made a leaping catch in the back corner of the end zone on a fade route despite intense coverage and limped off the field with a cramp in his right leg.

Undeterred, he returned quickly and ended the Monarchs’ last-ditch drive with a diving interception in the end zone.

“I saw them in the red zone,” McCloud said, “and I didn’t want them to score again. The wide receiver ran an A-route. I was like, ‘I gotta make a play on this ball.’ Caught the pick in the end zone. Tried to run it back, but I slipped.

“I’m real proud of how we’ve come together as a team. We trust each other. We love each other, and it showed on the field today.”

Meadowbrook…………0 0 7 0 – 7

Thomas Jefferson…….6 6 14 8 – 34

TJ – Anderson 84 kickoff return (kick failed)

TJ –Cherry 1 run (run failed)

TJ – McCloud 14 punt return (kick failed)

MBK – Jefferson 20 run (Blackbourne kick)

TJ – Cherry 10 run (Stovall run)

TJ – Stovall 13 run (McCloud pass from Cherry)

RUSHING

MBK – Jefferson 16 carries, 109 yards, McDaniel 8-26, Porter 2-1.

TJ –Stovall 15-106, Reavis 8-71, Cherry 7-28.

PASSING

MBK – Morris 3 completions, 7 attempts, 1 interception, 61 yards. McDaniel 0-4-0-0.

TJ –Cherry 6-11-0-82. Elliot 0-1-0-0.

RECEIVING

MBK – Coleman 2 receptions, 26 yards, Singleton 1-35.

TJ – Clark 2-42, Anderson 2-22, Porter 2-18.