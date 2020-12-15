TJ's Jones, Hopewell's Henderson part of lines of top football players

Holliday, whose 2,447 receiving yards rank fourth all-time at UNC, played with the Pittsburgh Steelers from 1995-97.

Following in Holliday’s footsteps “would be amazing,” said Jones, whose goal is to play in the NFL.

Richard McFee coached Holliday at Huguenot. McFee’s son, Marcus, was part of the TJ staff under coach P.J. Adams when Jones was a sophomore.

Adams said Marcus McFee always marveled at how Jones and Holliday “looked alike, just their mannerisms and everything they did and how they ran.”

Jones was slated to play wide receiver as a sophomore but switched to quarterback out of necessity. He went back to receiver as a junior and was named All-Metro after catching 69 passes and leading the Richmond area in receiving yards (1,238) and receiving touchdowns (18). The 6-foot-1 205-pounder has been timed at 4.56 in the 40.

“He can fit in just about every scheme,” Adams said. “He can play slot, he can play outside receiver. He’s a very good route runner. He’s a real thick kid. He can handle jets and screen passes. He’s going to be built like a running back by the time he leaves there, but he’ll still be a receiver.

“He has long arms and big hands, so I think he’ll be successful at the next level.”