By the numbers: The Trinity Episcopal-Fork Union game was called at halftime because of the weather, but the senior quarterback was unstoppable in the first half. Logan completed 14 of 16 passes for 257 yards and six touchdowns to lead to the Titans to a 42-0 victory over the Blue Devils on Friday night.

On being voted player of the week: “It feels good. I know we just had a tough loss at the start of the season (a 34-6 loss to Ohio-based Archbishop Hoban, then ranked the No. 23 team in the nation by MaxPreps), so it was a big bounce-back win for us to come back and have a big win.”

Mindset going into the Fork Union game: “Going into the game, we all knew that it was a tough loss against a very good team in Ohio, so we needed to come back to Virginia and get a big win. We had a good week of practice from (head coach Sam) Mickens and a good game plan from (assistant Malcolm) Bell going into the game on offense and we went in and just executed.”

Thoughts on team’s performance against Fork Union: “Everyone was focused and locked in, we knew we had to win and start off our games against teams from Virginia and our league. Everyone was locked in, started hot, and stayed hot throughout the half.”

Thoughts on his own performance: “The O-line gave me the time to throw, and I got it to my receivers and the plays were right, so I know when I just have the time to get it to my playmakers who are going to make stuff happen. The O-line was amazing and so was everyone else. So it was pretty easy on me.”

On experience playing in Ohio: “It was a cool experience for sure. We got to spend the night over there and then played against a really good team. They had a good crowd, and they were very good, so I think it will help us out in the long run for sure so it was a very good experience for the team.”

On the defensive line: “Our defense was amazing, too. Last year, we had a very good defense and we lost a bunch of people, but a lot of guys have stepped up this year into bigger roles than last year. They put up a shutout weekend, so they’re going to continue to do great things throughout the season.”

Favorite play/touchdown from the game: “One was when I scrambled around and made a pass to Brennan Ridley, who was standing still in the end zone and caught the ball. The other was a touchdown to Deuce Edwards on a corner route, where he usually plays defense but was at receiver this game, so it was cool to see him get a touchdown at receiver.”

On mentors: “My mom and my dad for sure. They always keep my head focused on what I need to do and let me live a life outside of football but keep focus on the game. Then I would say coach Bell has done a lot for me, so I would say I look up to him a lot and he does a lot for me training wise and just getting my mind right.”

Teammates that stood out: “My O-line, Cooper Gardiner, Will Rosen, Ryan Mitchell, Miles Love, Sean Hargan, Brady Sakowitz, and all of my receivers, the guys that I can get the ball to so just everyone really.”

On what he’s excited for this season: “I would say Benedictine for sure. Big rivalry game, best rivalry in Richmond I think. They’re a very good team and they bring a lot of fans out, so it’s a very good atmosphere, so definitely really excited for that one.”

On fan atmosphere: “It was good. It was the first home game of the year, so we came in and we had our fans here, which was much different from the first game in Ohio, we really didn’t have too much. The home games here get crazy, especially when we have our rivalry games against teams locally, so it’s always a good atmosphere when we play at home.”

Favorite athlete: “LeBron James.”

Must-have artist on his playlist: “I would say my favorite artist is Lil Uzi Vert.”

PLAYER OF THE WEEK VOTING

Taegan Logan, Trinity Episcopal 1,083

Knox Berry, Midlothian682

Cody Shelton, Benedictine295

Za’Marion Mason, Colonial Heights230

Ryan Bland, Douglas Freeman215

Jahkei Chavis, Armstrong159

Kesean Henderson, Hopewell135

Devin Bryant, Manchester97

Dallas Chavis, Glen Allen20

Note: 804 Varsity posts a player of the week poll on Saturday evenings, with voting open until 9 a.m. on Tuesday. Coaches should send nominations and stats to Zach Joachim at ZJoachim@timesdispatch.com or Melanie Martinez at MMartinez@timesdispatch.com by 2 p.m. Saturdays.