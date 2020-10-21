Two high school football players stabbed after parent confronts coach, police say

Two Life Christian Academy football players were stabbed Tuesday evening at a team practice in Chesterfield County when they intervened to protect their coach from the father of another player, according Chesterfield police and the school’s administrator.

Police charged Turon M. Savoy, 46, of the 6000 block of Rollback Drive in Chesterfield, with two counts of malicious wounding. The two injured players went to a hospital with puncture and laceration wounds to the face and chest, Life Christian administrator Mike Cherry said. The students, ages 17 and 18, have been released and are expected to make a full recovery. Cherry declined to identify them.

Life Christian, a private school in south Chesterfield, is the only local high school football team playing games this fall. During a practice at Carver Middle School, sophomore Latiek Savoy was dismissed as a disciplinary measure, Cherry said. Cherry did not say what sparked the need for discipline. Latiek Savoy returned with family members and attempted to physically assault the coach, Chesterfield County Police Chief Jeffrey Katz said in a Facebook post.

Two Life Christian players intervened, protecting the coach. Katz said Turon Savoy took out a knife and repeatedly stabbed the two students.