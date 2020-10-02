 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Varina and Hopewell will square off in 2021 football season
0 comments

Varina and Hopewell will square off in 2021 football season

{{featured_button_text}}
20191130_SPO_MANCHESTER_JM06

Varina's James Reid (3) takes the ball to the 2-yard line in the Class 5, Region B final at Manchester H.S. on Saturday, Nov. 30, 2019.

 JOE MAHONEY

Varina and Hopewell will play in the 2021 football season, Varina activities director Kevin G. Adams said, giving the area another marquee matchup.

The Varina Blue Devils won the Class 5, Region B title last year. They are dropping to Class 4 in 2021.

The Hopewell Blue Devils have won two of the past three Class 3 state titles.

“That was a no-brainer,” Adams said. “They’re the state champs, we’re right down the road from them, and we’re both Blue Devils and we’re both blue and gold. We’ve got to have a fancy name for the game. It’s either going to be the Blue and Gold Bowl, or the Blue Devil Bowl.”

The teams were regular competitors from the late 1980s to 2006.

tpearrell@timesdispatch.com

(804) 649-6965

Twitter: @timpearrelltd

0 comments

Tags

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News