Varina linebacker Jailin Walker is headed to James Madison

Varina rising senior linebacker Jailin Walker on Saturday picked James Madison from a group of 17 scholarship offers. His commitment came in a video posted to social media.

Walker (6-foot-1, 200 pounds) also had offers from Old Dominion, Richmond, William & Mary, Yale and Penn. He chose JMU, Varina coach Marcus Lewis said, because the coaches cared about him outside of football, because of the program's winning tradition, and because it's close to home.

Walker plays running back at Varina, too, and other colleges wanted him on offense, but he's expected to play defense for the Dukes.

His breakout game came last November when Varina defeated Manchester in the Class 5, Region B final. Walker made just three rushing attempts, but he managed to go for 85 yards and two touchdowns. It wasn't that Walker had never shown his ability before, Lewis said. Varina had such a senior-heavy roster, it was hard for juniors to shine.