His family, his friends, his faith in God, his coaches and his teammates -- those are the pillars of Manchester High football star defensive end
Makai Byerson's support system.
A rising senior, first-team
All-Metro honoree and reigning Region 6A defensive player of the year, Byerson on Friday afternoon lauded those influences for keeping him on the right path as the four-star recruit announced his commitment to play at West Virginia University.
"The feeling of being there, they checked all my boxes, from academics to the family in the building," Byerson said of what drew him to Morgantown.
"It was just that feeling, you know when it's right."
Byerson
SHABAN ATHUMAN/TIMES-DISPATCH
Byerson had 22 total offers, and he selected the Mountaineers among a top four that also included Kentucky, Rutgers and Virginia Tech.
A game-wrecking pass rusher and run stopper, the 6-foot-5, 240-pound Byerson is also a standout forward on the basketball court for the Lancers.
Manchester football D-end Makai Byerson discusses commitment to West Virginia
He finished the 2022 football season with 121 tackles, 11 for losses including seven sacks, and routinely drew double teams from his edge rusher position.
Byerson said he's well aware he'll have to work for a prominent role off the bat in a Mountaineers program that last season went 5-7 (3-6 Big 12), but he hopes to have an opportunity to contribute as a freshman.
He added it was important to him to announce his college destination well before the next high school season gets underway, so that come fall, he can focus on school and improving his game.
"At certain points it was stressful," Byerson said of the recruiting process. "But it's a blessing."
Another big factor in Byerson's decision was what he called "the pro team," a professional-level excitement in Morgantown stemming from a rabid fanbase that truly loves its football.
He visited for a 65-7 victory over Towson last September and said the atmosphere blew him away.
"After the game, all the fans were still there jumping, yelling, and they sung (John Denver's Take Me Home) Country Roads right after," Byerson said with a wide smile.
"So that was definitely a big thing for me."
Byerson added that he observed a familial environment within the West Virginia program, one akin to the culture fostered by Lancers coach Tom Hall, a former Virginia Tech player.
"That was why I knew, when I was looking for a college, I wanted somewhere that was big on family," Byerson said.
"I can see it here, playing with somebody you really trust on your left and right, playing is way easier, it's way more fun. Y'all are gonna ball, because you're playing for each other."
Elsewhere: Highland Springs standout versatile two-way weapon Noah Jenkins announced his commitment to Virginia Tech on Friday.
In nine regular-season games this past fall, the explosive Jenkins was used in a gadget role offensively to create mismatches, though his primary position is at defensive back.
He carried 11 times for 148 yards and two touchdowns while catching 14 passes for 278 yards and another TD. A three-star recruit, Jenkins continues a sharp influx of Richmond-area recruits headed to Blacksburg since Hokies coach Brent Pry took the helm.
PHOTOS:Highland Springs dominates Maury 33-19 to win the state championship
Highland Springs head coach Loren Johnson gets doused in Gatorade after beating Maury in the state title game, one of three championships that area teams brought home this season.
SHABAN ATHUMAN/TIMES-DISPATCH
Highland Springs wide receiver Caron Ferguson (0) carries the ball for a touchdown during a VHSL Class 5 football championship on Saturday, December 10, 2022 at S.B. Ballard Stadium in Norfolk, Virginia.
SHABAN ATHUMAN/TIMES-DISPATCH
Maury quarterback Mario Miller (0) looks to make a pass during a VHSL Class 5 football championship on Saturday, December 10, 2022 at S.B. Ballard Stadium in Norfolk, Virginia.
Highland Springs player Aziz Foster-Powell (3) carries the ball as Maury defensive back Syncere Hawkins (10) defends during a VHSL Class 5 football championship on Saturday, December 10, 2022 at S.B. Ballard Stadium in Norfolk, Virginia.
Highland Springs quarterback Khristian Martin (12) celebrates with wide receiver Kemuel Fountain (84) after beating Maury 33-19 in a VHSL Class 5 football championship on Saturday, December 10, 2022 at S.B. Ballard Stadium in Norfolk, Virginia.
Highland Springs wide receiver Caron Ferguson (0) tries to make a catch as Maury defensive backs Davontae Floyd (2) and Trevon Cannon (15) defend during a VHSL Class 5 football championship on Saturday, December 10, 2022 at S.B. Ballard Stadium in Norfolk, Virginia.
Highland Springs head coach Loren Johnson runs away from the gatorade bath after beating Maury 33-19 in a VHSL Class 5 football championship on Saturday, December 10, 2022 at S.B. Ballard Stadium in Norfolk, Virginia.
Highland Springs head coach Loren Johnson poses for a picture with his team after beating Maury 33-19 in a VHSL Class 5 football championship on Saturday, December 10, 2022 at S.B. Ballard Stadium in Norfolk, Virginia.
Highland Springs player Tkhi Alexander (70) celebrates his touchdown during a VHSL Class 5 football championship on Saturday, December 10, 2022 at S.B. Ballard Stadium in Norfolk, Virginia.
Highland Springs player Darius Taylor (4) escorts running back Aziz Foster-Powell (3) to the endzone for a touchdown during a VHSL Class 5 football championship on Saturday, December 10, 2022 at S.B. Ballard Stadium in Norfolk, Virginia.
Highland Springs wide receiver Brennan Johnson (11) gets hoisted after beating Maury 33-19 in a VHSL Class 5 football championship on Saturday, December 10, 2022 at S.B. Ballard Stadium in Norfolk, Virginia.
Highland Springs wide receiver Brennan Johnson (11) gets hoisted after beating Maury 33-19 in a VHSL Class 5 football championship on Saturday, December 10, 2022 at S.B. Ballard Stadium in Norfolk, Virginia.
Highland Springs wide receiver Brennan Johnson (11) emrbaces one of his coaches after beating Maury 33-19 in a VHSL Class 5 football championship on Saturday, December 10, 2022 at S.B. Ballard Stadium in Norfolk, Virginia.
Highland Springs player Noah Jenkins (24) embraces Brennan Johnson (11) after beating Maury 33-19 in a VHSL Class 5 football championship on Saturday, December 10, 2022 at S.B. Ballard Stadium in Norfolk, Virginia.
Highland Springs player Jakyre Henley (1) carries the ball as Maury wide receiver Davontae Floyd (2) and wide receiver Frederick Johnson (9) defend during a VHSL Class 5 football championship on Saturday, December 10, 2022 at S.B. Ballard Stadium in Norfolk, Virginia.
Highland Springs wide receiver Caron Ferguson (0) hauls in a catch during a VHSL Class 5 football championship on Saturday, December 10, 2022 at S.B. Ballard Stadium in Norfolk, Virginia.
Highland Springs player Lance Nelson (9) celebrates with his teammates after scoring the team's first points in the first quarter of a VHSL Class 5 football championship on Saturday, December 10, 2022 at S.B. Ballard Stadium in Norfolk, Virginia.
Maury wide receiver Frederick Johnson (9) carries the ball as Highland Springs player Malik Morrow (44) and player Brennan Johnson (11) bring him down during a VHSL Class 5 football championship on Saturday, December 10, 2022 at S.B. Ballard Stadium in Norfolk, Virginia.
Maury wide receiver Joshua Powell (3) hauls in a touchdown pass as Highland Springs player Alim Foster-powell (25) defends hauls in during a VHSL Class 5 football championship on Saturday, December 10, 2022 at S.B. Ballard Stadium in Norfolk, Virginia.
Maury running back Melvin Lowe (13) carries the ball as Highland Springs player Takye Heath (2) brings him down during a VHSL Class 5 football championship on Saturday, December 10, 2022 at S.B. Ballard Stadium in Norfolk, Virginia.
Maury wide receiver Joshua Powell (3) hauls in a touchdown pass as Highland Springs player Alim Foster-powell (25) defends hauls in during a VHSL Class 5 football championship on Saturday, December 10, 2022 at S.B. Ballard Stadium in Norfolk, Virginia.
Maury running back Melvin Lowe (13) carries the ball during a VHSL Class 5 football championship on Saturday, December 10, 2022 at S.B. Ballard Stadium in Norfolk, Virginia.
Highland Springs player Takye Heath (2) lifts corner Alim Foster-powell's (25) chin after giving a touchdown to Maury wide receiver Joshua Powell (3) during a VHSL Class 5 football championship on Saturday, December 10, 2022 at S.B. Ballard Stadium in Norfolk, Virginia.
Maury running back Melvin Lowe (13) carries the ball as Highland Springs player Brennan Johnson (11) defends during a VHSL Class 5 football championship on Saturday, December 10, 2022 at S.B. Ballard Stadium in Norfolk, Virginia.
Highland Springs player Darius Taylor (4) brings down Maury running back Melvin Lowe (13) during a VHSL Class 5 football championship on Saturday, December 10, 2022 at S.B. Ballard Stadium in Norfolk, Virginia.
