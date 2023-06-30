His family, his friends, his faith in God, his coaches and his teammates -- those are the pillars of Manchester High football star defensive end Makai Byerson's support system.

A rising senior, first-team All-Metro honoree and reigning Region 6A defensive player of the year, Byerson on Friday afternoon lauded those influences for keeping him on the right path as the four-star recruit announced his commitment to play at West Virginia University.

"The feeling of being there, they checked all my boxes, from academics to the family in the building," Byerson said of what drew him to Morgantown.

"It was just that feeling, you know when it's right."

Byerson had 22 total offers, and he selected the Mountaineers among a top four that also included Kentucky, Rutgers and Virginia Tech.

A game-wrecking pass rusher and run stopper, the 6-foot-5, 240-pound Byerson is also a standout forward on the basketball court for the Lancers.

He finished the 2022 football season with 121 tackles, 11 for losses including seven sacks, and routinely drew double teams from his edge rusher position.

Byerson said he's well aware he'll have to work for a prominent role off the bat in a Mountaineers program that last season went 5-7 (3-6 Big 12), but he hopes to have an opportunity to contribute as a freshman.

He added it was important to him to announce his college destination well before the next high school season gets underway, so that come fall, he can focus on school and improving his game.

"At certain points it was stressful," Byerson said of the recruiting process. "But it's a blessing."

Another big factor in Byerson's decision was what he called "the pro team," a professional-level excitement in Morgantown stemming from a rabid fanbase that truly loves its football.

He visited for a 65-7 victory over Towson last September and said the atmosphere blew him away.

"After the game, all the fans were still there jumping, yelling, and they sung (John Denver's Take Me Home) Country Roads right after," Byerson said with a wide smile.

"So that was definitely a big thing for me."

Byerson added that he observed a familial environment within the West Virginia program, one akin to the culture fostered by Lancers coach Tom Hall, a former Virginia Tech player.

"That was why I knew, when I was looking for a college, I wanted somewhere that was big on family," Byerson said.

"I can see it here, playing with somebody you really trust on your left and right, playing is way easier, it's way more fun. Y'all are gonna ball, because you're playing for each other."

Elsewhere: Highland Springs standout versatile two-way weapon Noah Jenkins announced his commitment to Virginia Tech on Friday.

In nine regular-season games this past fall, the explosive Jenkins was used in a gadget role offensively to create mismatches, though his primary position is at defensive back.

He carried 11 times for 148 yards and two touchdowns while catching 14 passes for 278 yards and another TD. A three-star recruit, Jenkins continues a sharp influx of Richmond-area recruits headed to Blacksburg since Hokies coach Brent Pry took the helm.

