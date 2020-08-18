Why Highland Springs’ Jamareeh Jones was offered by Notre Dame -- but not UVA or Virginia Tech

It used to be standard practice for Virginia and Virginia Tech to offer all the best players in their home state. An offer from Virginia or Virginia Tech was often the first high-level offer a player would receive, which could trigger out-of-state schools to follow suit.

But in the past five years, the Cavaliers and Hokies have stopped being popular destinations for the area’s biggest names. And under coaches Bronco Mendenhall and Justin Fuente, the two programs haven’t recruited greater Richmond the way their predecessors did. Harmon, for example, committed to Oklahoma earlier this month from a crop of 25 offers, and Virginia wasn’t one of them. College coaches are barred from discussing recruits before they sign.

Both Virginia and Virginia Tech showed interest in Jones, and Virginia looked like it would offer, Jones said. But it never happened. Had the pandemic not occurred, Jones would have gotten the chance to attend college camps and show his skills at defensive back. Now the recruiting cycle is reaching its end, and colleges are starting to shift their focus from the Class of 2021 to 2022.