With stadiums closed, parents of NFL rookies are forced to watch their sons make their debut from a distance

When he played at Clemson, K’Von Wallace would look up to the 80,000-some fans packed into Memorial Stadium, and he’d locate the section that seated the players’ families. Before each game began, he’d look toward them and blow a kiss or give a big thumbs up.

In almost every game the past four years, Wallace’s mother, Roxanne Barnes, was there in the family section to see her son’s greeting. She’d yell with as much noise as her throat would allow in hopes that her son heard her.

On Sunday, Wallace will play the biggest game of his life as he makes his debut with the Philadelphia Eagles. And he’ll be playing in the NFL stadium closest to his hometown of Highland Springs - FedEx Field in Landover, Md.

But because of the pandemic, there will be no family section for him to acknowledge, and his mother will be watching on television from home. Most NFL stadiums are closed to fans this weekend, even to the families of the players.

There’s no across-the-board rule in the NFL whether or not to allow spectators. While the Kansas City Chiefs permitted about 15,000 fans inside Arrowhead Stadium on Thursday night to watch the first game of the season, most stadiums will be empty to start the season. Washington said it will allow no guests to start but will re-evaluate as the season progresses.