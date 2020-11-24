For area schools, 8-team regional playoffs the norm in basketball this year

If area public schools get to play boys and girls basketball this season, most of the various regions they play in will have eight-team playoffs.

All regions have one week to complete their playoffs this year under the Virginia High School League’s condensed schedule due to the pandemic, which essentially caps the number of qualifiers in basketball at eight.

“Otherwise you’d have to play four games in five days,” J.R. Tucker activities director Chris Brown said. “That time of year, you always have the weather issue kind of hanging out there. You’ve got to get this thing completed literally in a week. You just don’t have room for that extra game. And in terms of preparation, it would be a lot to ask.”

Regions have had bigger windows to complete regional playoffs in past years, and that’s typically meant at least 10-team fields.

In Class 6, Region A: The far-flung region, which includes Cosby, Thomas Dale and James River, likely won’t make a decision until early December, Dale activities director Ricky Talman said.