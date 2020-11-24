For area schools, 8-team regional playoffs the norm in basketball this year

If area public schools get to play boys and girls basketball this season, most of the various regions they play in will have eight-team playoffs.
All regions have one week to complete their playoffs this year under the Virginia High School League’s condensed schedule due to the pandemic, which essentially caps the number of qualifiers in basketball at eight.
“Otherwise you’d have to play four games in five days,” J.R. Tucker activities director Chris Brown said. “That time of year, you always have the weather issue kind of hanging out there. You’ve got to get this thing completed literally in a week. You just don’t have room for that extra game. And in terms of preparation, it would be a lot to ask.”
Regions have had bigger windows to complete regional playoffs in past years, and that’s typically meant at least 10-team fields.
In Class 6, Region A: The far-flung region, which includes Cosby, Thomas Dale and James River, likely won’t make a decision until early December, Dale activities director Ricky Talman said.
In Class 5, Region B: The region, which has 17 area schools, will have eight-team fields, with qualifiers based on a points system, Brown said. The quarterfinals will be at higher seeds, with the semifinals and finals at a site north of the James River.
In Class 4, Region B: The region, which includes Richmond-area schools along with schools in the Fredericksburg and Charlottesville areas, will have eight-team fields, Monacan activities director Danny Parsons said. Four teams in the north division and four in the south division will qualify based on a points system. Games will be played at the site of the higher seed. Dinwiddie, Hanover, Mechanicsville, Monacan, Patrick Henry and Powhatan are in 4B.
In Class 3, Region A: The region, which stretches from the Richmond area to Portsmouth, will have eight-team fields based on a points system, Petersburg activities director Bill Lawson III said. Games likely will be at the site of the higher seed. The region includes Petersburg, Colonial Heights, Hopewell and New Kent.
In Class 3, Region B: The region, which includes Goochland and Maggie Walker Governor’s School, will have eight-team fields based on a points system, Goochland activities director Joe Fowler said. Games will be at the sites of higher seeds.
Richmond Public Schools, which has schools spread among several regions, has canceled its winter sports.
Last season the two region finalists advanced to the state tournament. This season only the champ will go.
Basketball teams can start practice on Dec. 7 and start play on Dec. 21.
