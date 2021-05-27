For Cosby tennis teams, teammates became opponents in regionals

Cosby High girls tennis coach Chris Hartman figured the Titans’ top two players, Katelyn Hubbard and Hayley Glen, would square off in the Class 6, Region A singles championship.
Cosby boys coach Don Love thought his top two players, Connor Johnson and Casey Coffey, had a similar chance, although he wasn’t sure about other players in the region from the Virginia Beach area.
That’s the way it worked out as the Titans had teammates on both sides becoming opponents and meeting for the region title and a berth in the state tournament.
Hubbard overcame Glen 6-3, 4-6, 6-3. Johnson had a tight match with Coffey, winning 7-6 (4), 6-4. Then they went back to being teammates and combined to win doubles crowns.
“They’re both really talented,” Hartman said of Hubbard and Glen. “I’m glad it went three sets. It was a really well played match.
“Most of the time we have them drilling together. They definitely make each other better. They push each other. They’re both extremely hard workers. They play year-around, they train year-around. It’s nice having two players of that caliber.”
Hubbard, a sophomore playing No. 1 singles, was 10-1 going into the match. Glen, a junior playing No. 2, was 11-0.
As a coach, Hartman said he “just kind of stayed far away and was a fan of both players.”
Love said in the summer and fall, when Johnson and Coffey played each other, “they’ve had a lot of close matches.” Johnson, a senior playing No. 1 singles, was 10-2 going into the match. Coffey, a junior, was 12-0.
“They’re friends, but they’re both competitive so they want to win,” Love said. “The boys and girls are double partners, so they’re friends when it’s all said and done.”
In Class 4, Region B boys tennis, Hanover earned the region team title and a spot in the state tournament by beating Eastern View 5-0 in the final.
