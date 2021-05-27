For Cosby tennis teams, teammates became opponents in regionals

Cosby High girls tennis coach Chris Hartman figured the Titans’ top two players, Katelyn Hubbard and Hayley Glen, would square off in the Class 6, Region A singles championship.

Cosby boys coach Don Love thought his top two players, Connor Johnson and Casey Coffey, had a similar chance, although he wasn’t sure about other players in the region from the Virginia Beach area.

That’s the way it worked out as the Titans had teammates on both sides becoming opponents and meeting for the region title and a berth in the state tournament.

Hubbard overcame Glen 6-3, 4-6, 6-3. Johnson had a tight match with Coffey, winning 7-6 (4), 6-4. Then they went back to being teammates and combined to win doubles crowns.

“They’re both really talented,” Hartman said of Hubbard and Glen. “I’m glad it went three sets. It was a really well played match.

“Most of the time we have them drilling together. They definitely make each other better. They push each other. They’re both extremely hard workers. They play year-around, they train year-around. It’s nice having two players of that caliber.”

Hubbard, a sophomore playing No. 1 singles, was 10-1 going into the match. Glen, a junior playing No. 2, was 11-0.