For Deep Run's Simon brothers, wrestling is a family affair

Since the age of 7, Deep Run’s Jerry and David Simon have been wrestling with and against each other on the same club and school team.

"It's really fun and really competitive," Jerry said. "We always want to beat each other."

Now, they are savoring what could be the their last season ever wrestling with each other competitively, as David, a senior, is set to graduate. Jerry, who is a year younger, will stay on with the Wildcats.

“It's a little sad knowing we won't be able to wrestle together again but that's part of it,” David said. "We're still brothers though, so we'll always have each other."

Until the end comes, the pair intends to enjoy the most of this season as both are in search of defending their district and region titles and looking to earn state championships this year.

Last year, Jerry was able to join his older brother, James, in securing a state title, and David is looking to join his brothers this year and end his high school career with a state title himself.

The brothers were first introduced to wrestling by their father, who wrestled back in high school, and have been in the sport ever since, now wrestling for Deep Run and their club River City Wrestling.

"At River City we got to wrestle a lot," Jerry said. "He's usually my go-to partner."

Jerry wrestles in the 120 pound weight class and David wrestles at 126.

The boys aren't the only ones to have a passion for wrestling as their younger sister Isabella has also decided to follow in her brothers' footsteps and start wrestling.

“We were all in it together from the start,” David said. "Once one of us graduated we lost a part of it but I still have Jerry, and that has made it a lot easier."

“They have made this sport into such a family thing and I think it's awesome,” coach Alex Loving said.

David was the first to join the team and was able to experience a full season before COVID hit, Jerry was did not experience a full season until later, but he did have his siblings with experience to help him train.

“It helped out a lot having a brother to wrestle with,” Jerry said. "He guided me when I first started, I would always go to him when I needed stuff."

The two brothers have also proven themselves as examples on and off the mat to the rest of their teammates, and both were named captains of the team this season.

“They have set the precedent for the team for what our expectations are and how we can grow as a program,” Loving said. "They are constantly training, they don't take any time off, they are always competing. They're leaders by example."

After this year, David will be attending Virginia Tech and has decided to not pursue wrestling at the collegiate level, but Jerry wants to continue wrestling at the college level. James is currently wrestling at the Coast Guard Academy.

The Simon brothers will be in action as they travel to Glen Allen on February 4.

