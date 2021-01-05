For the area high school boys basketball teams that are playing or getting ready to play, here's a look at the shortened season

After starts and stops at the ever-changing intersection of coronavirus and high school sports, about half of the 50 or so public and private boys basketball teams in the area are hoping to get going in the next several days. Some already have played games.
Here’s a look at the season:
Who’s planning to play or already playing: Public -- Chesterfield schools (Thomas Dale, Matoaca, Meadowbrook, L.C. Bird, Clover Hill, Cosby, James River, Manchester, Midlothian, Monacan, Carver College and Career Academy); Hanover schools (Atlee, Hanover, Mechanicsville, Patrick Henry); Colonial Heights, Dinwiddie, Hopewell, Petersburg, Prince George, Powhatan, Goochland, Maggie Walker Governor’s School, King William, New Kent; Private – Benedictine, Blessed Sacrament Huguenot, Carmel, Life Christian, Richmond Christian, Steward.
Members of the Prep League -- Collegiate, St. Christopher’s, Trinity Episcopal and Veritas -- are holding off on competition with the hope they can play later. Hanover schools will only play each other during the regular season.
Who’s not: Henrico schools (Henrico, Highland Springs, Varina, Deep Run, Douglas Freeman, Glen Allen, Mills Godwin, Hermitage, J.R. Tucker); Richmond schools (Armstrong, Huguenot, Thomas Jefferson, John Marshall, George Wythe); New Community.
Streaming: With a limit of 25 spectators, many schools are exploring streaming their games. Check with a school to see what they are offering as an option.
Regular season: 14 games (the Virginia High School League cut the schedule to 60% of normal); private schools can schedule as many games as they want, although some are playing only league games.
Region playoffs: Feb. 8-13 in the VHSL.
State playoffs: VHSL semifinals Feb. 16, finals Feb. 20. Only the region champ qualifies. For private schools, the Virginia Independent Schools Athletic Association is giving teams an open invitation to participate instead of qualifying. The tournament runs Feb. 23-27.
Players to watch (via stream, at least)
Jaden Daughtry, Bryce Blaine, Keyontae Lewis, L.C. Bird – Daughtry, a 6-6 junior, is a wing who has Division I offers from ODU, Hampton and Marshall, among others. Blaine is a 6-4 junior guard. Lewis, a 6-8 junior, averaged 10 points and 8 rebounds.
Kylon Lewis, Thomas Dale – Lewis, along with guard Miles Phillips, helped the Knights to a huge turnaround last season. Lewis, a 6-4 senior, was second-team all-state in Class 6.
Curtis Allen, Prince George – The 6-3 junior guard excelled last season in two sports: football (running back) and basketball. He averaged 17 points and 4 rebounds.
Elvin Edmonds IV, Hopewell – The 6-2 senior guard has signed with Bucknell and commands defensive attention with his ability to score. He averaged 21 points last year and was a second-team All-Metro pick.
Kenard Richardson, Ikechi Chantilou, Life Christian – Richardson, a 6-4 guard, and Chantilou, a 6-5 guard, can score in bunches. Richardson was a second-team All-Metro pick last year who previously played at Varina. Chantilou previously played at George Wythe. Both committed to Iona, although Richardson tweeted in October he had de-committed.
Cole Grubbs, Neal Hill, James River – Grubbs, a 6-9 senior center, averaged 12 points and 9 rebounds last year. Hill, a 6-6 senior forward, averaged 13 points and 11 rebounds.
Curtis Blair, Steward – A 6-5 sophomore guard, Blair is one of the top prospects in the state. He averaged 10 points last year. The son of former University of Richmond standout Curtis Blair already has offers from UR, VCU, Virginia Tech and Florida.
If their teams play ...
Mac Macdonald, Luke Smith, Collegiate: Macdonald, a 6-2 senior guard, will play at Navy. The second-team All-Metro pick is a skilled shooter who averaged 24.5 points and poured in more than 30 seven times. Smith is a 6-7 sophomore forward who transferred from Trinity Episcopal, where his brother, Burke, played. Smith already has a Division I offer.
KP Pulley, St. Christopher’s – The athletic 6-2 junior guard can shoot from the perimeter and get to the rim.
Steven Stinson Jr., Trinity Episcopal – The 6-5 sophomore guard/forward already has offers from VCU and Virginia Tech. He scored 16 points against John Marshall last year and took turns in the spotlight with then-JM freshman Dennis Parker in a game that featured a lot of high-caliber talent.
Top teams
L.C. Bird – To the Skyhawks’ list of players to watch, add sophomore guard Yuri Manns and senior guard Promyse Ferguson. Manns, 6-2, and Ferguson, 6-3, can shoot. Ferguson averaged 12.3 points. The addition of Daughtry (Benedictine) adds another weapon to an already potent team that will let the 3-pointers fly. He averaged 12.5 points and 8.6 rebounds.
Life Christian – With Richardson and Chantilou, Life Christian has scoring punch from a formidable backcourt. LCA won the VISAA Division III state title the past two years and is playing up in Division II this season.
Hopewell – Hopewell has eight seniors, five of whom have three years of varsity experience. Scoring shouldn't be an issue with Edmonds and guards LaMonta Ellis Jr. (14 ppg), James Pelham (8) and Cartier Strickland (8).
James River – The Rapids had a lot coming back and welcome senior guard Zakari McQueen, who averaged 16 points at Matoaca. The strength is up front with Grubbs (6-9) and Hill (6-6). Guards Tyquan Parker and Pierce Boerner combined to average 16 points, and 6-6 Russuan Bromley adds depth off the bench.
Steward – Top 25 national recruit Efton Reid (7-0) left for IMG Academy’s postgraduate team in Florida and the Spartans lost some other pieces. But they still have Blair and senior Zach Rosenthal, one of the top sharpshooters around. He averaged 11 points.
Thomas Dale – Nobody pulled off a bigger turnaround last year than the Knights, who under first-year coach Keyode Rogers went 20-6 and won a region title. That came a year after going 5-19. The challenge now is to sustain the success.
Monacan – The Chiefs lost all of their starters from a 20-6 team that made Class 4 state tournament, but they’re always a factor. Senior forward Sam Wittenbraker and senior guard Myles Johnson played a lot, and sophomore guard Rasheed Daniels should add scoring.
Prince George – The Royals have the Allen brothers, Curtis (junior) and Chris (senior), who combined for 27 points and 12 rebounds last season, and senior forward Larry Lane. Sophomore point guard Jordan Lambert and freshman guard Shawn Long should contribute.
If they play ...
Collegiate – Macdonald leads a team that returns nine players. Zach McCown averaged 11.9 points and had several games with five or more 3-pointers. Colin Ryan is the point guard. Newcomers Luke Smith and James Bell, both 6-7, will give the Cougars scoring options inside. Bell transferred from Goochland, where he averaged 12.9 points.
Trinity Episcopal – Nobody lost more than the Titans, who are among the area's elite teams year in and year out. Henry Coleman graduated and went to Duke, 6-11 Burke Smith matriculated to Boise State, and guard A.J. Williams transferred to Oak Hill Academy. Stinson will take a more central role for a team that graduated nine seniors. Erik Prosise averaged 10 points. Stepping in is Coleman’s younger brother, Leland, a 6-7 sophomore.
Noting ...
Sounds familiar: Kendrick Warren Jr., the son of Thomas Jefferson and VCU standout Kendrick Warren, is a 6-5 junior forward at Monacan.
New beginnings: Meadowbrook lost all of its starters from last year’s 15-8 team that made the 5B regional. Atlee (14-10) lost four starters and six of its top eight from a 14-10 team that made the 5B regional. Goochland lost four starters from last year’s 18-6 team that made the 3B regional. Guard Kameron Holman (15.3 points) returns.
Lots back: Manchester is coming off a 9-13 season, but the Lancers may be poised to make a jump with four starters and their top eight players returning. Balanced scoring comes from Jeremiah Hutton (12 points), Darren Jackson (9), Dante Kearse (9.6) and Noah Richardson-Keys (7.3).
