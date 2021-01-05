For the area high school boys basketball teams that are playing or getting ready to play, here's a look at the shortened season

James River – The Rapids had a lot coming back and welcome senior guard Zakari McQueen, who averaged 16 points at Matoaca. The strength is up front with Grubbs (6-9) and Hill (6-6). Guards Tyquan Parker and Pierce Boerner combined to average 16 points, and 6-6 Russuan Bromley adds depth off the bench.

Steward – Top 25 national recruit Efton Reid (7-0) left for IMG Academy’s postgraduate team in Florida and the Spartans lost some other pieces. But they still have Blair and senior Zach Rosenthal, one of the top sharpshooters around. He averaged 11 points.

Thomas Dale – Nobody pulled off a bigger turnaround last year than the Knights, who under first-year coach Keyode Rogers went 20-6 and won a region title. That came a year after going 5-19. The challenge now is to sustain the success.

Monacan – The Chiefs lost all of their starters from a 20-6 team that made Class 4 state tournament, but they’re always a factor. Senior forward Sam Wittenbraker and senior guard Myles Johnson played a lot, and sophomore guard Rasheed Daniels should add scoring.