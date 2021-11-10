For the first time since 1995, a Varina girl, Jillian Sisk, is racing in a state XC meet

Sisk brings Varina back to state XC meet
Varina junior Jillian Sisk jumped “about 20 feet high” when she heard the news.
Her individual effort in the Class 4, Region B cross country championships at Pole Green Park last week earned her a spot at the Class 4 state meet, a new benchmark for her running career.
“We were looking [at the results], and we were like, ‘Oh my gosh, I got fifth, I did it, I made it!’” Sisk said. “We were so excited. We were jumping around. It was amazing.”
Sisk was the only Blue Devil in the girls race, meaning she had to finish within the top five runners among those whose teams didn’t qualify in order to make it to the state meet. She crossed the finish line in 21:01.6 and placed 16th overall, just good enough to secure the fifth spot.
But the feat also marked some history for her program: She became the first Varina girl to qualify for a state XC meet since 1995.
“I’ve never seen her that happy before,” coach James Rainey said.
Neither Rainey nor Sisk knew about the history involved until Sisk was digging through school records.
In 1995, Laura Siewert, a 1997 graduate, qualified for the Group AAA state meet as a junior, and she placed 38th. Siewert and her sister, Sarah, combined for four state-meet appearances from 1993-1995.
Sarah Siewart's 19:12 mark at the 1994 championships is the fastest by a Varina girl ever, according to records at MileStat.com. It's also the only time under 20 minutes.
Sisk is now sixth on that list after her regional performance.
“Believing in yourself is key for a race like that … That confidence has been building,” Rainey said. “I’ve been seeing her grow from her freshman year to her junior year. This year, she’s really coming out of that shell of pushing herself and fighting through these races.”
Sisk has been used to running solo since her freshman year. When she initially joined the team, she was the only member of the team. The roster was two by the end of the year, and the effects of the pandemic didn’t help to bring in new runners.
Rainey, who also started coaching when she joined as a freshman, could tell Sisk was motivated to succeed despite the lack of numbers around her.
“Her passion for running gives me goosebumps,” Rainey said, adding the team has expanded to at least a dozen runners this season. “The girl, she loves to run, she’s a hard worker, she’s dedicated. … I saw something in her when she was a freshman, just pushing her to believe in herself, and each year she’s gotten better and better.”
Sisk gets her first view of the hilly Great Meadow course in The Plains on Friday before the big event on Saturday. The Class 4, 5 and 6 meets are in the Plains, while the Class 1, 2 and 3 meets are being held in Salem.
Sisk has some goals left to accomplish at this race and then going into her senior season. She wants to break 21 minutes for the first time and try her best to pursue that school-record time.
But for now, she’s just proud to be wearing Varina’s navy and gold at the highest level and to be part of the Blue Devils’ cross country resurgence.
“I am very proud to represent [my school],” Sisk said. “To show [others] that, ‘Hey, Varina has someone too.’ … I’m going to represent for them and I’m going to do good.”
