For the first time since 1995, a Varina girl, Jillian Sisk, is racing in a state XC meet

Sarah Siewart's 19:12 mark at the 1994 championships is the fastest by a Varina girl ever, according to records at MileStat.com. It's also the only time under 20 minutes.

Sisk is now sixth on that list after her regional performance.

“Believing in yourself is key for a race like that … That confidence has been building,” Rainey said. “I’ve been seeing her grow from her freshman year to her junior year. This year, she’s really coming out of that shell of pushing herself and fighting through these races.”

Sisk has been used to running solo since her freshman year. When she initially joined the team, she was the only member of the team. The roster was two by the end of the year, and the effects of the pandemic didn’t help to bring in new runners.

Rainey, who also started coaching when she joined as a freshman, could tell Sisk was motivated to succeed despite the lack of numbers around her.

“Her passion for running gives me goosebumps,” Rainey said, adding the team has expanded to at least a dozen runners this season. “The girl, she loves to run, she’s a hard worker, she’s dedicated. … I saw something in her when she was a freshman, just pushing her to believe in herself, and each year she’s gotten better and better.”