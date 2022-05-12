Former Atlee standout Hammock named CAA softball rookie of year

UNC Wilmington's Kara Hammock, a former volleyball and softball standout at Atlee High, was this week named the CAA rookie of the year for softball after posting an 11-3 record in 14 starts, including eight complete games.
An All-Metro honorable mention for both volleyball and softball her senior year for the Raiders, Hammock tossed 88 1/3 innings as a freshman for the Seahawks, striking out 66 hitters and posting a 2.14 ERA.
(804) 649-6555
Twitter: @ZachJoachim
Zach Joachim
