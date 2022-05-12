 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Former Atlee standout Hammock named CAA softball rookie of year

  • 0

UNC Wilmington's Kara Hammock, a former volleyball and softball standout at Atlee High, was this week named the CAA rookie of the year for softball after posting an 11-3 record in 14 starts, including eight complete games.

An All-Metro honorable mention for both volleyball and softball her senior year for the Raiders, Hammock tossed 88 1/3 innings as a freshman for the Seahawks, striking out 66 hitters and posting a 2.14 ERA.

ZJoachim@timesdispatch.com

(804) 649-6555

Twitter: @ZachJoachim

0 Comments

Tags

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Tom Brady will become analyst for Fox Sports upon retirement

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News