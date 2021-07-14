Former Benedictine baseball player Bennett Lloyd went viral with Home Run Derby tumble

When Bennett Lloyd’s parents secured him tickets for the MLB Home Run Derby and All-Star Game last week, he had no idea that he’d wind up going viral during the festivities at Coors Field in Denver.

Lloyd, a former baseball standout at Benedictine, had been in Denver for a summer job framing houses. It was his first time getting the chance to go to MLB All-Star Week events.

On Monday, he went to the Home Run Derby with his brother and stepfather. Their seats were in Coors Field Section 208, beyond the right field wall.

In the first round of the competition, Oakland Athletics first baseman Matt Olson sent a shot that way, the second deck. The trajectory of the ball brought it toward an exit tunnel in the vicinity.

Lloyd saw it coming toward him, and wanted it. He leaned against a railing above the tunnel opening. But the ball’s flight was a tad too high.

Lloyd extended the glove on his left hand as far as he could. But he lost his balance and fell head first into the passageway below. He did a front flip of sorts, his shoulders hitting the concrete and his legs hitting someone standing in the opening.

The ESPN cameras filming the Derby caught Lloyd’s tumble, and commentator Eduardo Perez let out an, “Oh!”