Former Life Christian football coach Charles Scott takes helm at 'hidden gem' Huguenot High

Former Life Christian football coach Charles Scott built the Eagles program from the ground up.

Now, he's taking on another project, looking to rebuild a Huguenot High program that has struggled in recent years but was once a local power in the 90s and early 2000s under longtime coach Richard McFee.

Scott made the announcement on Christmas Eve via a video on Twitter that included highlights of old Falcons games and proclaimed a "new era" of Huguenot football.

He becomes the program's fifth head coach since 2017 and replaces James Riley, whose teams went 1-14 over the past two years with the only victory coming by forfeit.

"It's an awesome place to be because, for one, the history of course," Scott said Wednesday.

"Just the city, where it's at in the southside of Richmond, they breed athletes. The community loves the football program, obviously they want it to get back on top. You have a lot of opportunity to be successful. The alumni are great. The facilities are awesome."

"So it's kind of like a hidden gem, a gold mine, something that if you take care of it the right way, you will see a great product."

Scott said McFee was "ahead of his time" in how he ran his program and, particularly, in how he helped his players get to college.

"Everybody knows that's my strong suit, so I hope to carry on that tradition," said Scott, whose Life Christian teams produced ample Power Five recruits.

"Every guy that's at Huguenot that wants to go to school to play the game that he loves, I want to continue to be 100% with that."

Scott has already had a team meeting with about 70 prospective players, and said his Falcons will start getting together for workouts Jan. 23. His first order of business is building trust and relationships with his new players.

Scott lauded the "great people, great staff" at Life Christian, where his former assistant, David Fitzgerald, has taken over the Eagles program.

"Life Christian will go on, I'm rooting for those guys," Scott said. "I was led by God to move on, I had a different challenge, a different task and plan on doing some great things."

Around the 804

- Former J.R. Tucker coach Phillip Sims, who stared at Chesapeake power Oscar Smith before playing at UVa, Alabama and in the NFL, on Wednesday announced he has taken the head coach position at Princess Anne (Virginia Beach).

Currently open local head coaching positions: Henrico, Mills Godwin, Midlothian, J.R. Tucker