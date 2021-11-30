Former Manchester QB, All-Metro POY Brendon Clark transferring to Old Dominion

Brendon Clark, the 2018 All-Metro player of the year for football, announced Sunday night he is transferring from Notre Dame to Old Dominion.

A junior for the Fighting Irish who quarterbacked the Lancers to a 15-0 record and Class 6 state title his senior year, Clark appeared in just four games for Notre Dame and never made a start. He completed 2 of 4 passes for 29 yards and a TD, and carried six times for 29 yards in his career in South Bend.

Clark entered the transfer portal in October. Injuries played a part in his struggle to find playing time while at Notre Dame. Lancers coach Tom Hall confirmed the news to the Times-Dispatch, and said Clark's search came down to ODU, James Madison and Virginia Tech.

"I think the situation at Tech with not knowing who's going to be the head coach, that was weighing on his mind," Hall said. "He [Clark] said it was an instant connection between he and coach [Ricky] Rahne down at ODU, he just had a good visit, went to a game, liked what he saw. He knows several of the kids down there. He likes what they're doing and feels like it's a really good place for him to compete for the quarterback job."