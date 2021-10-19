Former Manchester star, All-Metro player of the year Brendon Clark transferring from Notre Dame

Former Manchester star quarterback Brendon Clark, now a junior at Notre Dame, announced on Twitter Tuesday that he has entered the transfer portal.
Clark was the 2018 All-Metro player of the year for football and quarterbacked the Lancers to a 15-0 record and 6A state title.
"First and foremost I would like to thank coach [Brian] Kelly and the entire Notre Dame coaching staff for the opportunity to play football and go to school at such a prestigious university," Clark wrote.
"I am beyond grateful for the experience, and for the relationships that have been built over the past few years. However, it is in my best interest that I enter my name into the transfer portal. I am looking forward to this new journey, but I will always appreciate my time here in South Bend."
Clark completed 136 of 229 passes for 2,327 yards, 35 touchdowns and one interception while rushing 105 times for 774 yards and 17 scores his senior year at Manchester. A four-year starter for coach Tom Hall, Clark totaled 9,215 yards of offense in his high school career.
A highly touted recruit out of high school (No. 21 pro-style QB in the nation and No. 15 player from Virginia, per 247Sports), Clark appeared in just four games for the Irish and never made a start. He completed 2 of 4 passes for 29 yards and a TD, and carried six times for 29 yards in his career in South Bend.
He entered last season as the backup to starter Ian Book before a knee injury -- the same knee in which he tore his ACL in high school -- knocked him down the depth chart, then required surgery in the winter, which cost him all of spring and much of the preseason.
Kelly said Monday that the Irish were trying to give Clark 7-on-7 reps during their bye week to "get the rust off of him and get him back," per NBCSports. But with freshman Tyler Buchner and sophomore Drew Pyne set to challenge Clark for a starting job, his pathway to playing time in South Bend appeared less than straightforward.
