Former Manchester star, All-Metro player of the year Brendon Clark transferring from Notre Dame

Former Manchester star quarterback Brendon Clark, now a junior at Notre Dame, announced on Twitter Tuesday that he has entered the transfer portal.

Clark was the 2018 All-Metro player of the year for football and quarterbacked the Lancers to a 15-0 record and 6A state title.

"First and foremost I would like to thank coach [Brian] Kelly and the entire Notre Dame coaching staff for the opportunity to play football and go to school at such a prestigious university," Clark wrote.

"I am beyond grateful for the experience, and for the relationships that have been built over the past few years. However, it is in my best interest that I enter my name into the transfer portal. I am looking forward to this new journey, but I will always appreciate my time here in South Bend."

Clark completed 136 of 229 passes for 2,327 yards, 35 touchdowns and one interception while rushing 105 times for 774 yards and 17 scores his senior year at Manchester. A four-year starter for coach Tom Hall, Clark totaled 9,215 yards of offense in his high school career.