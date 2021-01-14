Former Mills Godwin baseball player Scott McDonough headed to Virginia Tech

Mills Godwin graduate Scott McDonough said he will continue his academic and baseball career at Virginia Tech.

A first baseman and outfielder, McDonough graduated from Godwin in 2018 and has since attended and competed for Florence-Darlington Tech, a junior college in South Carolina.

“He’s put a lot of energy, a lot of work in the last couple years to put himself in a position for this opportunity,” said former Eagles coach John Fletcher, noting that the 6-foot-4, 225-pound McDonough has long possessed the ability to change a game with one swing.

Fletcher coached McDonough this past summer in the Collegiate Piedmont League and said McDonough has a line-drive swing with power and the potential to hit for a high average and drive in runs in the middle of an order. Fletcher anticipates McDonough will play first base for the Hokies.

“He’s grown into more of a mature body and mentality,” Fletcher said. “In high school, we knew the potential was there. But this summer, you could just definitely see that there was an opportunity. He’s worked hard and put himself in a position to be successful.”