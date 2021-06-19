Former Mills Godwin star Britton Wilson prepping for Olympic trials, transfer to Arkansas

“I’m just trying to stay confident, and good vibes about it all. ... I’ll honestly just be happy to get there and run a decent race," Wilson said.

Wilson’s qualifying time ranks 14th in her event heading into the trials. She recorded it coming off a decorated career at Mills Godwin, during which she claimed 10 state titles. It was the fifth-fastest time ever run in the event by an American high-school girl.

She went on to Tennessee where she recorded a pair of first-place finishes in the 400-meter dash her freshman indoor season, another in the event as a redshirt freshman this past indoor season, and a first-place finish in the 400-meter hurdles this past outdoor season. She also won three times as part of Tennessee's 4x400-meter relay team.

But Wilson also hit a point in which she felt as if she wasn’t improving, and even regressing. She was clocking times she ran years ago, at age 15, she said. She felt as if the training she had wasn’t what was needed to continue to get her better.

And the mental battle of that, the frustration, was what made the past season her most challenging.