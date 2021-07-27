Former St. Christopher’s shortstop Griff O’Ferrall rolling in collegiate summer league

Former St. Christopher’s shortstop Griff O’Ferrall is getting a taste of collegiate competition this summer – and eating it up.
O’Ferrall, who will be a freshman at Virginia next season, is leading the Perfect Game Collegiate Baseball League in several categories after 143 at-bats with the Auburn Doubledays. He’s first in batting average at .406, first in hits (58) and first in runs scored (40). He’s second in stolen bases (26-26).
He hasn’t hit a homer, but he’s tied for seventh in RBIs (27), tied for fifth in doubles (11), has one triple, and has a .467 on-base percentage.
The league, based in New York, features college players with eligibility and graduated high school players who will play at a two- or four-year college in the fall.
“It’s been different,” O’Ferrall said recently. “Living away from home and staying with a host family and not knowing anyone here took a little bit of getting used to. It’s been fun.”
O’Ferrall was the Gatorade state player of the year at St. Christopher’s and the VISAA co-player of the year with Benedictine’s Jay Woolfolk. O’Ferrall batted .449 with five homers and 26 RBIs, had seven doubles and two triples, stole 20 bases, had a .608 on-base percentage and struck out only three times for the Saints (22-1-1). He scored 47 runs.
“There’s a lot of kids who would be happy to be on base twice a game, and he was scoring twice a game,” St. Christopher’s coach Tony Szymendera said. “That’s a combination of being on a lot, getting extra-base hits, but also stealing bases and the stuff that doesn’t show up in stats.”
