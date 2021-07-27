Former St. Christopher’s shortstop Griff O’Ferrall rolling in collegiate summer league

Former St. Christopher’s shortstop Griff O’Ferrall is getting a taste of collegiate competition this summer – and eating it up.

O’Ferrall, who will be a freshman at Virginia next season, is leading the Perfect Game Collegiate Baseball League in several categories after 143 at-bats with the Auburn Doubledays. He’s first in batting average at .406, first in hits (58) and first in runs scored (40). He’s second in stolen bases (26-26).

He hasn’t hit a homer, but he’s tied for seventh in RBIs (27), tied for fifth in doubles (11), has one triple, and has a .467 on-base percentage.

The league, based in New York, features college players with eligibility and graduated high school players who will play at a two- or four-year college in the fall.

“It’s been different,” O’Ferrall said recently. “Living away from home and staying with a host family and not knowing anyone here took a little bit of getting used to. It’s been fun.”