Former Steward basketball player Efton Reid to announce decision

Former Steward basketball player Efton Reid is scheduled to announce his college decision on Thursday, according to a tweet from his mother.

The 7-foot, 235-pound center-forward, considered a top 25 prospect, has not released a list of schools he’s considering. Reid played with IMG Academy’s postgraduate team in Bradenton, Fla., this past season after graduating early from Steward.

Reid is a coveted recruit because, as IMG postgraduate coach Chad Myers said after a game at Carmel in Ruther Glen in Caroline County in early February, he’s “very uniquely skilled to be that big.”

Reid can play in the post or as a forward. He has good touch on his jumper, can step out and make 3-pointers and, while not a big shot-blocker, rebounds well.

He averaged 19 points, 12 rebounds, 2 blocks and 2 assists for Steward last year while being named first-team All-Metro.