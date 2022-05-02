Former Steward hoops standout, All-Metro forward Efton Reid transferring to Gonzaga

From Adam Morrison to Przemek Karnowski and, more recently, Drew Timme and Chet Holmgren, Gonzaga basketball and head coach Mark Few have a history of developing elite big men.

Former Steward standout and first team All-Metro forward Efton Reid could be the next name on that list. The 7-foot, 235-pounder, considered a top 25 prospect out of high school, announced on Sunday he will transfer from LSU to Gonzaga for his sophomore season.

Former Steward coach Curt Kassab was involved with Reid's decision-making process from the beginning, and said those close to Reid had weekly meetings over the past couple months to evaluate the star big's prospective suitors.

"We were really excited when [Gonzaga] came in, really strong program wanting to fill a void with Chet [Holmgren] probably going to be a No. 1 or No. 2 pick in the draft," Kassab said.

"We thought their style of play fit his style of play. Obviously they've had great success not only as a team but developing post players."

Kassab said the Zags "do a great job of not labeling a five a five," making their forwards interchangeable, a system in which Reid, who averaged 6.3 points and 4.3 rebounds in 19.6 minutes per game for LSU, could flourish.

"I think it's going to fit him very well where he's going to be able to play facing the basket, which he's going to need to do to get to the next level," Kassab said.

"Playing for a hall of fame coach [Few] didn't hurt matters either. Great tradition, great coach, great high-low system where they utilize their bigs really well."

Reid started all 32 games of his freshman season for a Tigers team that lost in the first round of the NCAA tournament. He's one of 11 LSU players to have entered the transfer portal following the firing of former VCU coach Will Wade after LSU received notice of allegations surrounding seven Level I violations within the Tigers' program.

Two other LSU players have declared for the NBA, and all four of the program's recruits in the 2022 and 2023 classes have reopened their recruitment.

Kassab said helping a young man navigate the college basketball transfer portal is a challenge, with the process moving much faster than that of traditional high school recruiting.

"Things move fast and furious," Kassab said of the portal, adding that Reid's team of confidants have been in constant communication.

"We collaborate and talk weekly along with his mom. One of the things we wanted to make sure was an opportunity didn't pass by that was going to be the best opportunity for him because somebody else filled his slot. That's the biggest thing with the portal, it just goes so fast. If there's something you like, you've got to move quick."

Reid went on an official visit to Spokane, Wash., and Kassab said he loved the campus, coaching staff and program. Holmgren is considered a sure-fire top-three pick in the 2022 NBA Draft, while Timme has declared for the draft but could still return to Gonzaga.

So there appears ample opportunity for Reid to step in and immediately garner major playing time for a program that has in recent years held a perennial place among the nation's elite college basketball teams.

Kassab said the Zags recruited Reid out of high school, and at that time, the distance from Richmond to Spokane was perhaps a deterrent.

But things have changed since, and this time around, the opportunity and fit were too good to pass up. Kassab, who stepped down as head coach at Steward in March in order to spend more time with his family, plans to make trips up to Spokane to see Reid play next season.

"It's a long way from home, but it was his decision to make. I don't think he had a wrong decision, had some great schools interested. Gonzaga is an awesome fit, we're excited for him," Kassab said.

"It's a great opportunity for him to step in, start and make a major impact for the program. ... Hopefully, he'll continue his dream in the right direction. I don't know that you can find a better coach to take him there. He's really excited to get on track and get to work."