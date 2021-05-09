Former Steward star Efton Reid commits to LSU

Former Steward basketball star Efton Reid announced on Sunday his decision to play college basketball at LSU for former VCU coach Will Wade.

The 7-foot, 235-pound center-forward, considered a top 25 prospect, played with IMG Academy’s postgraduate team in Bradenton, Fla., this past season after graduating early from Steward.

Reid averaged 19 points, 12 rebounds, 2 blocks and 2 assists for Steward last year en route to first-team All-Metro honors.

“Before all else I want to thank God for everything that he has done for me and all that he is going to do for me,” Reid tweeted Sunday above a graphic of himself in purple and gold LSU garb.

“I want to thank my circle for giving me the support and guidance during this journey. All I got to say is I’m ready to get to work.”

Reid’s commitment was a roller coaster ride. His mother initially announced Reid’s intention to commit on April 15, before saying after the scheduled time that it had been postponed.