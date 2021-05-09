Former Steward star Efton Reid commits to LSU

Former Steward basketball star Efton Reid announced on Sunday his decision to play college basketball at LSU for former VCU coach Will Wade.
The 7-foot, 235-pound center-forward, considered a top 25 prospect, played with IMG Academy’s postgraduate team in Bradenton, Fla., this past season after graduating early from Steward.
Reid averaged 19 points, 12 rebounds, 2 blocks and 2 assists for Steward last year en route to first-team All-Metro honors.
“Before all else I want to thank God for everything that he has done for me and all that he is going to do for me,” Reid tweeted Sunday above a graphic of himself in purple and gold LSU garb.
“I want to thank my circle for giving me the support and guidance during this journey. All I got to say is I’m ready to get to work.”
Reid’s commitment was a roller coaster ride. His mother initially announced Reid’s intention to commit on April 15, before saying after the scheduled time that it had been postponed.
Then on May 6, Reid’s mother tweeted that he would be announcing his decision at noon the next day. Noon on May 7 came and went without any word from the family and a false report that Reid had committed to Pittsburgh, long rumored to be his most likely destination. Reid tweeted that afternoon “patience y’all” before finally making his announcement on Sunday.
Jack Herron of Prep Hoops Virginia reported that Reid roomed with LSU commit Brandon Murray at IMG this year. Herron added that Reid believes LSU is the best place for him to develop into a pro, and Reid ultimately decided to hold off his announcement until Mother’s Day.
The Tigers went 19-10 this past season and reached the SEC championship game, which they lost to Alabama. LSU earned a No. 8 seed in the NCAA tournament, and defeated No. 9 St. Bonaventure 76-61 in the first round before falling to No. 1 Michigan 86-78 in the second round.
