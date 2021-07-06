Former UVA player Jacob Hodges takes over James River football

Former University of Virginia player Jacob Hodges has taken the helm of the James River High football team, Rapids activities director Bryan Hannum said.

Hodges recently was the offensive coordinator and special teams coach at Atlee. He’s also been an assistant coach at Hampden-Sydney and at Calvert Hall College High School in Maryland.

Hodges, a quarterback in high school, served as a manager for the UVA football program before joining the team in 2010 and becoming the primary holder on field goals and PATs, according to Virginia’s website.

He threw a 16-yard TD pass on a fake field goal against Maryland, ran for 20 yards on a fake field goal against Miami, and ran for six yards on a fake field against Virginia Tech.

Hodges played at Mountain View High for three years and for one at Halifax County High, where he played for his father.

At Mountain View, he set school records for touchdown passes in a game (five) and most passing yards in a game (321).

James River was 2-4 last season. James Riley III stepped down as coach during the season, with Kyle Freedman taking over as interim coach.