The build-up before big a meet can be one that is full of pressure and nervousness, but also excitement. On Saturday, four schools will compete for the Region 5C gymnastics title, and the chance to compete for a state championship.

Glen Allen, enjoying one of its best seasons in school history, will aim to take down established local powers Deep Run and Douglas Freeman, as Mills Godwin also enters the fray hoping for a coveted region title.

For Glen Allen co-coach Kerry Kirchner, this season has exceed expectations.

"We're having a record-breaking season," she said. "We've topped our team score each meet, creating new school records, and even a county record (140.25) at our last meet."

It's been a tumultuous few years for Glen Allen, from COVID to Kirchner missing time on maternity leave, but now the Jaguars have found stability, and success.

"This year, we have been able to hold our own against those top schools, Deep Run and Freeman," Kirchner said.

This year the Jaguars are 12-2, with their only two losses to Deep Run and Freeman, but they've also defeated those schools at other meets.

Co-coach Hannah Issacs said that Glen Allen's improvement is largely due to the depth on the team.

"We have so much talent and so many skills," she said. "There are a lot of girls we can rely on."

"This year we are really connected as a team, and we're all pushing each other to be better," senior Morgan Pietruskiewicz said. "That's helped us be stronger."

The historic frontrunners in the region, Deep Run (12-2) and Freeman (10-4) won't be backing down on Saturday.

"With both our losses from Freeman and Glen Allen, it raises the stakes, even more knowing how close the scores will be," Deep Run coach Lauren Stewart said. " We definitely have the potential to win, but just need to make sure we focus on the small things."

Godwin (4-10) is also looking to get some of its individual gymnasts into states.

"We are competing against four talented schools with a lot of great gymnasts in the mix, so the pressure to win this weekend is definitely there," Deep Run's Stewart said.

Many of the girls that will be competing have had previous experience competing at regionals and have learned how to manage the pressure that surrounds the event.

Mavericks sophomore Emma Crone said that she does feel the pressure sometimes, especially having been named to the All-Metro team last year as a freshman. Despite the pressure, she said looks forward to cheering on her teammates and having fun.

Crone is not the only sophomore with their eyes set on getting to states. Deep Run's Christina Paralenteiri is also looking to make it past regionals while also stepping up as a team leader.

"I'm looking forward to competing with my teammates and having them cheer me on," the sophomore said. "It's exciting that I am able to be a leader and help others and give them a correction or watch them do a skill; it's nice to be able to help the team in a different way."

On the other hand for Pietruskiewicz, she is excited to see Glen Allen's performance after being part of the team for all four years.

"I think it will be fun, it will be competitive," she said.

One gymnast who is unlikely to be competing in the meet is Glen Allen's Laina Hawthorne, who suffered a concussion earlier this week.

The event will be held at 10 a.m. Saturday at Deep Run. Tickets will be available for purchase through the GoFan app.

PHOTOS: The 2022 All-Metro gymnastics team