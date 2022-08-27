Fourth quarter propels No. 3 Trinity Episcopal past No. 9 Benedictine

If you like rock-solid, yield-nothing, in-the-trenches defense, the first three quarters of the Trinity Episcopal-at-Benedictine football game Saturday no doubt brought a smile to your face.

The fourth, though, brought one highlight-reel play after another, and when the final horn sounded on a toasty afternoon at Bobby Ross Stadium, the Titans, No. 3 in The Times-Dispatch Top 10, headed home with a 21-7 victory.

“Benedictine gave us everything we could handle,” said Trinity coach Sam Mickens. “They’re a great team. This is an historical field. This is a signature win for our program.”

Three Taegan Logan-to-Davion Brown touchdown passes (followed by points-after by JD Stemhagen) proved the Cadets’ undoing.

The first score came with 13 seconds remaining in the third period. On a second-and-4 from the Cadets’ 32, Brown, though well covered near the home sideline, made a juggling catch at the 5, then beat his defender to the end zone.

“We’d been preaching one play after another, just go down, get a lead and win the game,” said Logan, a 6-foot, 180-pound sophomore. “All I had to do was put the ball up. He went and got it. It was unbelievable, that catch.”

That apparent momentum-changer turned out to be anything but.

For much of the game played before a high-decibel, passionate, standing-room-only crowd, the No. 9 Cadets’ only offense success resulted from short, quickly delivered passes from quarterback Wes Buleza to a cadre of receivers.

On the third play of their drive following Trinity’s TD, Buleza found David Ngendakuriyo wide open in the secondary and threw a well-directed strike that became a 64-yard catch-and-run touchdown. Cole Draucker added the extra point.

The Cadets’ AJ Jackson recovered a fumble on the ensuing kickoff, but on the first play, Trinity cornerback Cam Fleming intercepted a Benedictine pass and returned it 73 yards to the 5.

“We’re a defensive-minded team,” Fleming said. “We know they’re a heavy run team, so we had to stop the run. It was the play-action that really got us, so we had to stay true to ourselves in the back end.

“They ran it [the play that resulted in his pick] in the first half. I saw that formation again: It was a two-by-two. One of our coaches called, ‘Roll out!’ and I was just sitting there waiting for it to come to me.”

Penalties moved the ball out of the red zone, and the plucky Cadet defense tightened, but 8:29 from the end, Logan connected once again with Brown, a 6-3, 180-pound freshman, who made a leaping catch over tight coverage in the end zone.

At 5:14 after Trinity stopped Benedictine on a three-and-out, a Logan-to-Brown TD pass, which appeared a carbon-copy of the last, gave the visitors a two-touchdown cushion.

“They were playing man coverage,” Logan said. “I trust my receivers. Benedictine has an unbelievable D-line, but I trust my O-line, and they trust me.”

In the first half of the rematch of last fall’s VISAA Division I championship game -- Trinity won 22-21 in overtime -- the squads combined for just 74 yards of offense and four first downs.

Trinity ended with 178 yards (104 rushing, 74 passing) and eight first downs. Benedictine had 138 yards through the air, 132 total, and five first downs.

“We didn’t have a second scrimmage,” Mickens said. “In the first half, we made a lot of mistakes that you’d clean up in that second scrimmage. We looked at the first half as, hey, we’re going to flush that.

“Then, come out and do what we do. We executed. We were got some matchups that we wanted. The offensive line protected incredibly well and gave Taegan time. I couldn’t be any more proud of these guys.”

Trinity Episcopal 0 0 7 14 -- 21

Benedictine 0 0 0 7 -- 7

Trin – Brown 32 pass from Logan (Stemhagen kick)

Bene – Ngendakuriyo 64 pass from Buleza (Draucker kick)

Trin – Brown 5 pass from Logan (Stemhagen kick)

Trin – Brown 8 pass from Logan (Stemhagen kick)

RUSHING

TE – Grant 20-108, Ferguson 5-12, Thompson 3-2, Logan 4-minus 18; Bene – Ngendakuriyo 11-11, Cook 5-5, Gorsline 3-1, Buleza 3-1, Team 1-minus 24

PASSING

TE – Logan 8-18, 74 yards, 3 TDs, 1 interception; Bene – Buleza 12-32-134-1-1, Callahan 1-1-4-0-0

RECEIVING