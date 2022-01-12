Fourth quarter surge boosts No. 9 Highland Springs girls basketball over No. 7 Patrick Henry

Highlands Springs overtook a 13-point deficit within the opening minutes of the fourth quarter to snatch a win away from Patrick Henry, 61-54, during a Tuesday night tussle.
The Springers’ leading scorer of the night, Bri Shelton, sank four deep shots in the final frame to boost her team into the lead. She’s one of five freshmen on the roster — which is effectively like having five eighth graders after not competing last season, Springers coach Franklin Harris said.
It’s a different look for a program that earned a spot in four state championship finals from 2013-2020 and was named Class 5 co-champions in 2020 after the pandemic shut down the state tournament.
But after starting the season with two losses against No. 8 Thomas Dale and No. 4 Monacan, the win proves that the young Springers (7-3) are growing in the right direction.
“We’re trying to get all the youth on this team acclimated to this type of ball game: coming from behind for a big win,” Harris said. “Because now they know, okay, we didn’t play well, we kind of went through the motions the first three quarters, but when we turned it on and played how we’re supposed to play, now we’re starting to get there.”
Highland Springs opened the game with a quick 6-point run and finished the first quarter with a narrow lead.
But the Patriots dominated on both sides of intermission, led by senior guard Logan Nuckols.
Nuckols, who broke 1,000 career points in December and is committed to play at Campbell, kept up her scoring prowess while driving an up-tempo style. Senior center Jessica Osuanah was the tallest player on the court at 6-4 and couldn’t be moved from her spot in the paint.
Junior guard Julia Dull joined Nuckols in being dangerous from the outside, powering the team’s offensive rally.
Osuanah and Dull combined for 8 points at the start of the fourth to build up Patrick Henry’s largest lead of the night, 48-35.
But the Springers proved themselves to be dangerous when it really mattered.
Sophomore point guard Ah'Kiyah Pye drove her squad with speed and determination while charging the net, while the versatile sophomore shooting guard Morgan Boyd proved effective both defensively and offensively.
So while the team is young and still learning the game, Harris said he knows what he can get out of his squad.
“I know what I’m going to get with Pye at the point, I know what I’m going to get with Boyd,” Harris said. “Bri Shelton can flat just shoot it. Anybody who plays us zone, you’re crazy, because she can just shoot.”
So while multiple Springers found the net as they pulled ahead, it was Sheldon’s third trey in the middle of an 18-2 run that reclaimed the lead for her squad.
Patrick Henry found the net a handful of times in the final minutes but was unable to stem the bleeding. The loss was its second of the season, following a 76-29 loss to No. 10 Glen Allen on Monday.
And despite the slower start and a year off the court, Highland Springs is still just as determined to prove itself.
“I’m just hungry for it. When we was down, I did my part. I was just trying to help my team, because it’s not just about the points. We want that win together,” Shelton said. “Then I always want to do better than I did the last game because you don’t want to become satisfied. You want to keep that hunger.”
HIGHLAND SPRINGS 13 10 12 26 — 61
PATRICK HENRY 11 18 12 13 — 54
HS: Bri Shelton 15 pts., 5 3’s; Morgan Boyd 14 pts.; Ah'Kiyah Pye 12 pts.; Kayla Baxter 6 pts.; Samaya Brown 6 pts.; Samaria Jackson 5 pts.; Samara Faulk 3 pts.
PH: Logal Nuckols 21 pts., 4 3’s; Julia Dull 12 pts., 4 3’s; Jessica Osuanah 10 pts.; T’Niyah Baylor 4 pts.; Alicia Artis 3 pts.; Maddie Just 4 pts.; Hannah McGraw 1 pt.; MacKenzie Yates 1 pt.