Fourth quarter surge boosts No. 9 Highland Springs girls basketball over No. 7 Patrick Henry

Highlands Springs overtook a 13-point deficit within the opening minutes of the fourth quarter to snatch a win away from Patrick Henry, 61-54, during a Tuesday night tussle.

The Springers’ leading scorer of the night, Bri Shelton, sank four deep shots in the final frame to boost her team into the lead. She’s one of five freshmen on the roster — which is effectively like having five eighth graders after not competing last season, Springers coach Franklin Harris said.

It’s a different look for a program that earned a spot in four state championship finals from 2013-2020 and was named Class 5 co-champions in 2020 after the pandemic shut down the state tournament.

But after starting the season with two losses against No. 8 Thomas Dale and No. 4 Monacan, the win proves that the young Springers (7-3) are growing in the right direction.

“We’re trying to get all the youth on this team acclimated to this type of ball game: coming from behind for a big win,” Harris said. “Because now they know, okay, we didn’t play well, we kind of went through the motions the first three quarters, but when we turned it on and played how we’re supposed to play, now we’re starting to get there.”