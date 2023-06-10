For the first time in school history, nine years after their inaugural season, the Cosby boys lacrosse team made it to the Class 6 state championship game by defeating Battlefield 7-5 on Friday, a game that was delayed three times by air quality concerns.

“Straight excitement, I can’t even really explain it," senior Logan Cardwell said of Friday's win. "We lost to Battlefield two years in a row, and beating them this year on the third time playing, it was honestly the best thing that’s ever happened to me."

The Titans were not able to celebrate their semifinal victory for long, because almost immediately they went home, packed up, and began to head north for the championship game that was to be played less than 24 hours later against rested defending champion James Madison (20-2).

The Titans (17-4) lost to the Warhawks 14-4 on Saturday.

"They were all gassed from the opening whistle," Titans coach Eric Hall said. "We’re running on adrenaline and just hope, and it was quickly robbed from us today by a good team that had a chance to rest and prepare for three days."

The semifinal against Battlefield was supposed to be played on Tuesday, but due to a scheduling conflict with Battlefield's graduation ceremony, it was moved back to Wednesday. Then air quality issues arose, preventing the teams from traveling and playing for two more days.

Cosby was not the only team impacted by the decision to play lacrosse games back-to-back as Douglas Freeman (14-5) also clinched a spot in the Class 5 state final, beating Midlothian 10-12 on Friday as well, but then lost to Riverside 17-8 on Saturday morning.

Freeman players had to wake up early and be on the bus at 6 a.m.

"I think this is a different game if we have four days rest, unfortunately. We had to get on a bus at 6 a.m. this morning to come up here; it’s just so hard on these kids," said Mavericks coach John Neal. "I am disappointed that more was not done by the league, for the sake of these kids and for the sake of this game, this championship game."

After Friday's matches, the athletic directors reached out to the Virginia High School League to advocate on behalf of their players.

Cosby AD Mick Swartz said that having the boys play early on Saturday was due to the traditional safety concern of getting the players out of the heat early in the day. He said they also discussed moving the game to later in the evening, but he wasn't sure why it wasn't allowed.

“It’s very unfortunate that we had to play back-to-back. We understand the conditions, we tried to get them to change the times and make it later, but we weren’t successful,” Swartz said.

VHSL spokesperson Mike McCall said that multiple conversations did occur between the VHSL staff, school administrators and the VHSL lacrosse rules interpreter about the games, and if at any moment they felt players were being put in an unsafe environment, they would've made necessary adjustments.

"After careful consideration, we decided to keep the boys' games in their morning time slot to avoid the high temperatures forecasted for the afternoon," McCall said. "Our top priority is always the safety of everyone involved, and we will continue to make decisions based on that principle."

However, Hall said that his team was still put at a huge disadvantage due to the turnaround time between the state semifinal and championship games.

"It’s incredibly unfair that an organization that in its mission statement is in place to promote fairness and safety, has totally neglected both of those aspects in making these young men turn around and play two games in less than 24 hours at the highest level of play in Virginia," he said. "We’re upset; we feel that it was unsafe for our players, we feel it provided an unfair advantage to the other team."

Despite the frustration, both coaches were proud of their teams.

"We’re super proud of how hard the guys worked," Hall said. "The time they’ve put in on and off the field to get better, to fulfill their roles and do their jobs. They have overcome a tremendous amount of adversity this season and it’s led us to have this opportunity to compete at the highest level in the state of Virginia."

Now sights are set on next year, and what they hope is a return to the championships.

"We have young guys that are eager to live up to the standards and the precedents that our older group has set for them," Hall said. "We’re hungry to get back here and hopefully get over the hump next year."