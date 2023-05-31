Gift this article Share this article paywall-free.

Douglas Freeman junior Julia Bristow knew she’d get another chance at getting on the scoresheet during the Region 5C girls soccer semifinal against Midlothian on Tuesday night at Mills Godwin High.

In the 14th minute, it seemed like she had gotten the Mavericks on the board after heading the ball in off a crossing pass from senior Genevieve Travers. However, the referee’s flag was up for an offside and the goal was disallowed.

“It was a great cross from Genevieve and thought that would have started the game off great,” Bristow said. “But, after the call, we kept our energy high and stayed positive and then we were able to get one later in the game.”

Bolstered by Bristow scoring in the 47th minute and stout defense by the Mavericks and keeper Olivia Pustilnik, Douglas Freeman advanced to the Region 5C final on Friday with a 1-0 win, and clinched a spot in the state tournament.

Deep Run advanced in the first semifinal of the night in a 3-1 win over Glen Allen.

After a see-saw first half, Douglas Freeman had the pedal down to start the second half. Anna Bitsko had a shot deflect off the right post and fly out of bounds. Then, just five game minutes later, Bristow delivered after several shot attempts by the Mavericks hadn’t gotten through.

“I was just glad to put it in,” she said. “We fought hard for that game – everyone on the team did.”

However, the Trojans stormed back after Bristow’s goal and started putting pressure on the Mavericks defense. Midlothian junior Layla Royster broke through in the 60th minute on the doorstep of the Freeman goal, but her shot sailed high over the crossbar. She had another shot in the 64th minute that was saved by Pustilnik.

Following Midlothian corners in the 67th and 69th minutes that were turned away by the Mavericks defensive front, the Trojans had a run up the wing in the 72nd minute that ended with a collision between a Midlothian player and Pustilnik. The Mavericks keeper was down for a few minutes, but was able to return to the game following a brief exit.

Then came her biggest test, with three consecutive Midlothian corners as time was running short in the game.

“It was very stressful,” Pustilnik said. “I knew that my team had my back. No matter the outcome, I knew they would be proud of me. I just felt the joy of my team cheering me on. I was confident and I knew this was where I was meant to be.”

The Mavericks will face the Wildcats for the third time this season and Freeman coach Bill Bartoszek said it will be a tough test for both teams.

“It’s always hard to beat a team three times,” he said. “We’ll take our chances. It’d be nice to play the number two seed from (Region D), but we’re just happy to go back to the state tournament.”

DEEP RUN 3, GLEN ALLEN 1: The Deep Run Wildcats came out fast against the Glen Allen defense and did not let up. Led by goals from Cara Prior, Emma Strieffler and Monique McEnhimer, the top-seeded Wildcats advanced with a 3-1 victory.

“It’s always a big win when it’s playoff time,” Deep Run coach Steve Chapman said. “We possessed the ball well and moved it around the pitch well.”

Prior started the scoring in the 8th minute with a header after a crosser deflected off the crossbar and right to Prior, who was staring at an open net.

“I didn’t think I was going to get it, to be honest. Tori got the cross in and I was right there for the header,” she said.

Deep Run continued to keep the ball in the Jaguars defensive zone for much of the first half and it paid off again just before halftime when Strieffler lobbed the ball up and it went top corner for a 2-0 lead.

McEnhimer’s goal came in the 61st minute as she got loose in the Glen Allen defense, won a joust with the Jaguars keeper and was all alone with a wide open net for a 3-0 lead.

Glen Allen’s lone tally came shortly thereafter when Emma Sicat took a shot on net and it glanced off the Wildcats keeper’s hand and found the net for the last goal in the 3-1 contest.

Strieffler said the team is excited to qualify for the state tournament once again, but knows there’s more work to be done ahead of them.

“We need to keep the pressure up and keep the spirits high,” she said.

Deep Run defeated Douglas Freeman 3-0 and 2-0 in the two meetings earlier this season. The two will square off on Friday at Mills Godwin.