Freeman football team gets in good early position with 2-0 start

Maybe most other folks didn’t know what the Douglas Freeman football team had, but coach George Bland did.

Take senior receiver Jahrell Horne. He played as a sophomore but didn’t play last spring. Last week, he had five catches for 200 yards and four touchdowns and added an interception in the Mavericks’ 37-9 victory over James River.

Senior quarterback Owen Fallen was a backup in the spring. He was 12 of 23 passing for 284 yards, with five TDs and one interception as Freeman improved to 2-0 and put itself in good early position in Region 5C.

Horne started as a defensive back as a sophomore and had three interceptions. The 6-foot 180-pounder provides speed and playmaking ability.

“He would have had more catches, but he would take 5-yard passes and run them 80 yards,” Bland said. “We didn’t have a chance to throw the ball more. He just kept scoring when he got it.

“While it’s a pretty incredible night, it’s not a surprise to us.”

Bland said they knew Fallen “had some good arm talent and we were excited to see him put it to work.”